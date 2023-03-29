Greens co-leader Marama Davidson fronts the media after her ‘white cis men’ comment. Video / Mark Mitchell

Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson says she knows who was driving the motorbike that hit her after the protest against British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshul - also known as Posie Parker.

Asked by Radio Waatea host Dale Husband whether it was Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki under the helmet that collided with her on the Auckland crossing on Saturday, Davidson said while she could not identify Tamaki as the culprit, it was definitely a member of Bishop Brian’s flock which diverted past the Albert Park protest en route to the Destiny Rally at Aotea Square.

“It was them, I’m really clear about that, and the rest of it is under police complaint so I will try not to jeopardise that investigation but I can confidently say I know who it was,” Davidson told Husband.

Davidson again reiterated on Radio Waatea 603 AM today what she told Parliament yesterday - that she was in shock on Saturday when she made a statement to a right-wing videographer that “white cis men” are the main perpetrators of family violence. Davidson said she stands by her position that it is men, rather than trans people who are the biggest threat to women.

National, Act and New Zealand First called for Davidson to be sacked as Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence for her comments, while they also supported Parker’s visit on free speech grounds.

Yesterday Merepeka Raukawa-Tait defended the right for free speech, but not free speech that harms others, or speech that denigrates another group.

“When we’re talking about the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community, they’re already in a vulnerable position.

“The last thing we need is someone like Posie Parker flying into our country to spread rhetoric in a public place, in a public way reported by public media platforms that magnetises the hateful underbelly of society,” Raukawa-Tait wrote in the Herald column.

