Caitlin Parker is the first Australian woman and wahine Māori to win an Olympic medal in boxing, coming away with bronze in the 75kg weight division in Paris.
“After 17 years of boxing and sacrificing and putting so much of myself into this sport, to come home with an Olympic medal and to have stood on the Olympic podium is just a dream come true,” she says.
The boxing champion was born and raised in Australia, but her whakapapa traces back to Horoera in Te Tairāwhiti. She also has Ngāti Kahungunu links through whāngai.
“I came back in January where I had a wānanga at Pakowhai,” she says.
“They’ve just done the mahi for so long, sacrificed so much of themselves to get my brother and me to go to training, and to nationals to be able to compete, to get to where I am now. So this is only a little way for me to say thank you to them.”
Parker says most of her whānau reside in Aotearoa, and she hopes to reunite with them some day.
“I’ve always wanted to come back and live and I always feel so connected to home and all my whanau [is] there.”
“I don’t know what the future holds yet and what opportunities will come up in Australia.”
Parker’s Olympic dreams remain intact for the next competition in 2028.
“It’s always been a dream of mine [so] I want to take a step further and get the gold medal hopefully if all goes well in L.A”