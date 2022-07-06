Tina Kilmister-Blue will judge finalists in this year's Māori Businesswomen's Awards evening. Photo / Supplied.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Judging the Māori Businesswomen's Awards poses no easy task, but Tina Kilmister-Blue says manaakitanga will play a role in her assessment of this year's candidates.

She has high hopes that the awards will encourage more wāhine Māori to step into the business world.

"It's so vital for Māori to see other Māori doing well in business - and hugely important for our rangatahi to see what success looks like."

The awards are set for July 29 at Aotea Centre and will reward 16 wāhine for their innovative and groundbreaking ventures.

As the first female Māori partner at PwC, one of the world's largest accountancy firms, she attributes much of her own business success to the support and manaaki she received from mentors.

Kilmister-Blue (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue and Ngāti Raukawa) has a background in investing and business leadership, with more than two decades of experience in domestic and international markets.

"The reason I've been able to have the career I've had is because there have been people along the way who reached down and pulled me up. Now it's my turn to manaaki, especially young wāhine," she said.

Judging alongside her are two high-profile Māori businesswomen: Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Haua) and Teresa Tepania-Ashton (Ngāpuhi).

Nathan, who is an entrepreneur and fashion designer, took last year's premiere award.

Meanwhile Tepania-Ashton serves as CEO of Māori Business Development Inc - the organisation that is hosting the awards evening.

The finalists and winners will be announced on the night, and Kilmister-Blue says nominees have set the bar exceptionally high this year.

"I have been blown away by the quality of the entries - some of them are really groundbreaking."

The event stands out from mainstream business awards because: "these are pakihi (businesses) with a difference that draw their strength from whakapapa. They are driven by the kaupapa and outcomes for their iwi and whānau."

"I hope that what people can take away from this celebration of wāhine Māori in business is to see and understand that we can be, and are, leaders."

Her advice for aspiring businesswomen is to be confident and surround themselves with people who have answers.

"Don't take no for an answer. Write it down and have a plan because you're 50 per cent more likely to achieve your goal that way."

Kilmister-Blue recalls a whakatauki that has served her well and could inspire other wāhine to push themselves.

"Whāia e koe te iti kahurangi ki te tūohu koe, me he maunga teitei - Seek the treasure that you value most dearly, if you bow your head, let it be to a lofty mountain."