Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Māori wards: 24 districts vote to scrap, 18 choose to keep in 2025 polls

Pokere Paewai
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Hamilton Māori ward candidate Maria Huata is "baffled" that so many districts have voted Māori wards out. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Māori ward candidate Maria Huata is "baffled" that so many districts have voted Māori wards out. Photo / Supplied

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

Māori councillors are taking stock of the results of referendums on Māori wards, with some looking at the positives and others are left “baffled” by the results.

Preliminary results from the 2025 local government elections show 24 districts voted to scrap

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save