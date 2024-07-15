Māori TV presenter reveals breast cancer battle and her journey to recovery

Peata Melbourne has been the face of legacy Māori broadcasting for just under two decades and now she’s opening up about a diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer - one she describes as “life-changing”.

“It was a shock because I had been for my mammogram earlier and nothing showed up. It was clear. So, when I found a lump in my breast, I went in to get it checked. I thought it could be a benign lump or something. Three weeks later I found out it was cancerous,” she said.

Her initial treatment included six rounds of chemotherapy and, with that, came its share of challenges: the pain, being lethargic, the changes to her body. In a job that relies heavily on her presentation, the changes were a lot for her to take in.

“I thought that losing my hair would be the worst thing. But actually, when it happened, it was because I’m all about presentation. But it was how my illness impacted the people around me, my whānau.”

She opted for alternative methods of healing, drawing on mātauranga Māori and CBD-based products.