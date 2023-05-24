Māori students get hands-on advice from Māori health professionals at hui

Year 12 Kaitaia College students Ariana Burnett and Noah McBirneywarnes took part in the Te Manu Korokī Rangatahi Hui. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Māori students from across Aotearoa have had the opportunity to get some hands-on advice from Māori health professionals.

More than 100 young Māori students have come together for a three-day interactive hui in Wellington, aimed at increasing the number of clinically trained Māori working in the health and disability sector.

Te Manu Korokī Hui hosted by Kia Ora Hauora, a Māori health workforce development programme, includes hands-on lab sessions, presentations from tertiary providers, and a range of speakers involved in the health industry.

Noah McBirneywarnes is a Year 12 student at Kaitaia College, and said he had always had a passion for healthcare and wanted to be a paediatrician.

Many Māori did not have the same opportunities to get into the health workforce, he said.

“It’s quite an awesome opportunity and I suppose we’re very lucky to be a part of this as a team and journey through what isn’t open to everyone.”

Te Aka Whai Ora deputy chief executive, public and population health Selah Hart said prioritising the Māori health workforce was central to achieving genuine change in the well-being of whānau Māori.

“Te Aka Whai Ora are developing several workforce initiatives to ensure Māori voices and hauora expertise are reflected at every level of our new health system. We have to increase Māori health workers at a time when there are persistent workforce and skills shortages, and heavy demands for healthcare.”

Māori students might not see a path for themselves into health if there were no visible Māori working in the health industry.

McBirneywarnes said it had been inspiring to learn directly from Māori health professionals.

“Its been nice to see our communities around, and seeing how diverse the health industry is becoming through [initiatives] like this that are helping Māori [and] Polynesians step forward and work in the health industry.

“And it’s great to hear the teachers... and how they’re so enthusiastic about Māori candidates who sign up to this, and how they are so enthusiastic to help them in their journey towards the goal that they’ve set for themselves,” he said.

- RNZ