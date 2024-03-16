Māori school body Te Rūnanga Nui celebrates 30th anniversary

Attendees of the first Rūnanga Nui AGM in 1993 return to Kawhaiki marae in Whanganui thirty years later. Photo / RNZ / Pokere Paewai

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

Kura Kaupapa Māori have marked an important milestone as Te Rūnanga Nui, the body overseeing Kura Kaupapa celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Around 70 whānau from schools around the country gathered at Kaiwhaiki marae on the Whanganui River for the Rūnanga’s Annual General Meeting.

Many of those who took part in the very first AGM at the same marae three decades earlier were present.

The collective whānau of Kura Kaupapa Māori presented taonga to the members of the working group who defined Te Aho Matua - the foundation principles of Kura Kaupapa Māori.

The working group was made up of a who’s who of Māori educationalists, including Sir Pita Sharples, Dr Cathy Dewes, Professor Linda Smith, Distinguished Professor Graham Smith, Rahera Shortland and Pem Bird.

Tributes were also given to the members of working party who have passed away: Toni Waho, Tuki Nepe and Dame Te Heikōkō Katerina Mataira.

Students of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ati-Haunui-a-Paparangi welcome manuhiri to the first meeting of Te Rūnanga Nui at Kaiwhaiki marae, 1993. Photo /Te Rūnanga Nui

Members of their whānau were presented with a taonga in their place.

Tina Todd attended the first AGM at the same marae in 1993.

She said at the time it was inspiring to see so many people gathered together who had put in the effort to get Kura Kaupapa up and running.

“I tae mai rite ki te tamaiti, tuwhera te karu, tuwhera te katoa, te kai i ngā mātauranga o te wā me ngā mohio o ngā tangata, pērā i ngā mea katahi anō kua mihia.”

“We came here like children with open eyes and minds, to take in the knowledge and skills of the people who were gathered here, some of whom we’ve had the chance to thank today.”

Tāmaki Makaurau representative Lucy Te Moana said it was a happy moment for the rūnanga to reach its 30th year, and she added many individual kura are pushing 35-plus.

“Kei te piki ake ngā nama o ngā tamariki e uru atu ki ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori ahakoa kei hea. Ko te kī i ēra wā kotahi rau noiho, engari ināianei kua eke atu i te rua rau, neke atu i te rua rau tamariki ki tō kura he tino nui tō kura, kua neke, kua tino puāwai ngā kura katoa.”

“The number of children entering Kura Kaupapa Māori is growing all over the country. Back in the day it was said that having a hundred kids was a lot, now many schools have two hundred or more, so things have changed and all kura have grown.”

Te Moana said there are still challenges ahead, such as from the coalition government indicating reduced funding for school lunches.

