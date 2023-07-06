Royal New Zealand Air Force Flight Lieutenant Donté Kelly. Photo / NZDF

Royal New Zealand Air Force engineering officer Flight Lieutenant Donté Kelly has received more than the Master of Science in Aerospace Vehicle Design (MSc AVD)at an English university.

At a special awards ceremony after the main graduation at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire on Thursday, Kelly’s outstanding results on the course were recognised by two top awards: the Joe Young Memorial Award for Best Overall Student (for achieving the highest overall academic grades); and the Course Director’s Prize for the Best Individual Research Project Thesis, awarded to the highest-graded thesis.

Kelly’s thesis researched methods and developed toolsets to enhance the RNZAF’s structural repair design and analysis capability.

Military service runs deep in the Kelly (Tuhoe) whānau.

From Ruātoki, he is a fifth-generation Defence serviceman. Military service dates back to his great-great-grandfather, who served in World War I with the First Māori Contingent. Koroua on both sides served in 28th (Māori) Battalion in World War II.

“Growing up we knew our koro were returned servicemen - on Mum’s side was a Navy veteran, and my other koroua served in B Company, 28 (Māori) Battalion,” Kelly said.

Flight Lieutenant Donté Kelly. Photo / Supplied

“Both were humble, quiet and unassuming men. They influenced my decision to serve in different ways – their advice and stories taught me about the Services and the mana of serving your people.

“My engineering career also started from childhood, using my hands early on with fixing things on the farm. Then my father started me on lawnmowers, stepping up to rebuilding the quad bikes and then on to the farm trucks and tractors.”

The last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion, Sir Robert Gillies. Photo / Andrew Warner

He enlisted in 2006 as an aircraft technician and has gone from strength to strength ever since, including completing officer training and gaining a place in the highly competitive RNZAF Engineering Master’s Scheme.

The MSc AVD course is a year of full-time study for civilian and military students from the UK, Europe and other Commonwealth countries. It is designed to produce qualified aircraft design engineers who can work in the various avionics, aircraft systems, or structures specialist arenas.

Kelly said the course was intense, diverse and incredibly valuable.

Master’s level study ensured that RNZAF engineering capability maintains suitably qualified and experienced personnel to deliver specialist engineering knowledge and skills for military air operations. This had become more relevant as the organisation moved into the new Defence Aviation Rules framework, he said.

In addition to developing aircraft design analysis experience, RNZAF engineers developed an understanding of initial aircraft design criteria and how operational envelopes, structural and system performance limitations could be used to guide repairs and design changes.

Kelly also got the opportunity to travel a little, including a visit to Forli War Cemetery in Italy where his great-uncle is buried after being killed in action at Trieste.

“As Forli is so far away from Ruātoki, apart from his brother (my koro), the whānau haven’t been able to pay their respects,” he said.

As Deputy Maintenance Flight Commander of No. 6 Squadron at RNZAF Base Auckland, Kelly is looking forward to continuing to develop as a structures and mechanical engineer, using his newly gained knowledge and skills.

“The Air Force has provided me with an incredible opportunity to build a career in my chosen field, but my path is just one of those that the Defence Force offers. There are many valuable opportunities for professional development - in academic, technical or cultural programmes.”

This article was first published by the New Zealand Defence Force magazine and is republished with permission.



