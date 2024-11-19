Daniel Carson (Ngāi Tahu), founder of Māori-owned agribusiness Mīti, which commissioned the research, says their mission is to transform young dairy calves, usually slaughtered at four days old, into a sustainable and profitable food source.

He says by extending the lifespan of these calves by up to a year they are able to create a new market for a viable low-emission protein source while adding value to the dairy and beef industries.

Carson says it is hoped the research will support the creation of a new low-carbon, young beef category called Mataora, specifically designed for manufacturing into added value products, and lead to more efficient utilisation of New Zealand’s meat processing infrastructure as well as a low-carbon leather for the high-end fashion sector.

“At the moment young bobby calves are considered surplus to requirements and the current system treats this as a waste product.

“Farmers currently receive approximately $35 per bobby calf sold for pet food – around $2 per kg of carcass weight.

“In contrast, we have developed a new meat snack under the Mīti brand for the export market. Under this model, farmers could raise the animal for a year and see a return four times higher per kg.

Daniel Carson

“This represents a significant shift in the economics of this part of the dairy industry. No other country has this volume of non-replacement calves and this presents a viable opportunity to create an entirely new meat category that is unique to New Zealand.

“At a time when parts of our meat processing sector are closing while global demand for protein is on the rise, we believe there is potential for low-carbon beef to spawn an entirely new food manufacturing and textile industry for New Zealand,” he says.

Carson says while research supported the development of product prototypes, there is a shortage of contract manufacturing facilities in New Zealand capable of producing at export scale.

He says they were connected with the New Zealand Food Innovation Network (NZFIN), a Crown-funded applied science and commercialisation organisation that manufactured the product and is providing an export pathway into Asia.

Grant Verry.

Grant Verry, NZFIN co-CEO, says their role is to provide a bridge for ambitious food and beverage businesses to commercialise their products.

He says their facilities and support structures help food and beverage businesses overcome the challenges of scaling up production.

“If we are to achieve the government’s goal of doubling the value of food exports over the next decade, we need to look at how we can amplify business models like this.

“Mīti is adding significant value to what is effectively seen as an industry waste product and creating an export market for it.

“The result is a sustainably-produced all-natural beef product infused with kānuka smoke and New Zealand black beech forest honeydew that is believed to be the world’s lowest carbon meat snack.

“At the same time, this concept has the potential to inspire other manufactured innovations to drive better utilisation and create incentives to age these bobby calves.

“We’re working with Mīti to develop a pathway to market that goes beyond New Zealand. We want to help them achieve their export ambitions and introduce their low-carbon beef product to the world.

“Our Asia Pacific Food Innovation Network is designed to connect businesses like Mīti to new markets. We introduce them to potential distributors and retailers in the region, leveraging our partnerships to help them succeed internationally.”

Carson says they have launched a pre-sales fundraising campaign through PledgeMe to help grow awareness and export sales of the new product.