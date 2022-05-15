Tūrangi born Jackson Owens says his te ao Māori and his Whakapapa has heavily influenced his music, especially his EP. Photo / Supplied

Māori soul and R&B artist Jackson Owens says his te ao Māori and his whānau heavily influenced his newly released EP 'For The Better'.

Owens (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) has toured with Six60 and Stan Walker. But believes it is now time for him to tell his story.

Owens said his newly released EP was been heavily influenced by te ao Māori and the music he grew up on.

"Te ao Māori means everything to me and it's who I am really."

The five track EP called 'For the Better' features aspects of R&B vibe and soul, two genres that played a big part in Owens' childhood in Tūrangi.

"Growing up I listened to my koro's music. Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder. I remember feeling that old soul and the naturalness of each of their talents and voices."

Jackson Owens is set to perform at his first festival since the Omicron outbreak, next weekend in Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

The EP is Owens' first full project with indigenous-led independent record label, Five AM,

"I feel like we all connected when we started working on this EP and the vibes, the energy, the music they grew up on. The music I grew up on it sort of just mixed well together."

While working with the Auckland based record label, Owens said he was able to lead with the vision he had in mind for his EP.

"They weren't trying to tell me 'you need to sing this you need to sing that. They were just like 'you take the reins and we will support you," he said.

Head of Five AM, Rory Noble said Owens has the potential to bring Māori culture into the mainstream.

"Jackson is an old soul with a fresh look and sound. And he's a humble family man but has that once in a generation kind of raw talent and voice. I really think it won't be long until he takes on the world."

Looking to the future, Owens hopes to release more music in Te Reo Māori and explore his own Te Reo Māori journey.

"It's good to see Māori music out in the mainstream. That means a lot to me like see that the Reo is all over the music it's cool."

Last year, he was one of 30 artists who joined forces with Waiata/Anthems to release a number of new singles in Te Reo Māori.

In collaboration with Sons of Zion, Owens released 'He Aroha Hinemoa' which reached number three on the Te Reo Māori singles charts.

With his own experience with mental health, Owens said his EP tells a story and hopes his music will connect with his fans.

"I hope it gets them through whatever they are going through in their life."

Owens said while friends and whānau have heard his five new tracks, he can't wait to see what his fans think.

"My Nan has good reactions; she's dancing away in the kitchen when I am playing my songs. That's everything to see my whānau love my music."

With a number of Covid-19 lockdowns in the past two years, Owens said he was able to use that time to focus on his EP.

"I think Covid has been good for my music career, It's actually been good for me to get into the creative side of it and focus on that."

Owens will be playing at #HikoiTo100 Music Festival on May 21, his first festival since the Omicron outbreak which he is thrilled about.

"I am looking forward to that, I can't wait."