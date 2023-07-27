Trailer released for Muru: A response to the Tūhoe raids. Video / Rialto

Action-thriller Muru was the highest-grossing New Zealand Film in New Zealand in 2022, taking $1,523,369 at the box office.

The movie makes it number 19 on the all-time Kiwi film list.

Film-maker and director Tearepa Kahi drew inspiration for the film from the 2007 anti-terror raids on Tuhoe, the police shooting of Steven Wallace in Waitara in 2000, and the arrest of Māori leader and prophet Rua Kēnana in 1916.

It screened in cinemas nationwide from September 1 on the widest-ever release for a New Zealand film.

It has been sold all over the world including a lucrative deal with US streaming giant Tubi.

Kahi is pleased Aotearoa was ready to open up to the film.

Muru was the first feature film to be funded under Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga – New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Film Fund.

