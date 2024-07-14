Judge Joanne Wickliffe. Photo / Pōhutukawa Chambers

Joanne Wickliffe has been announced as a new District Court judge by Attorney-General Judith Collins KC and will be based in Rotorua.

Wickliffe (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) began her law studies at the University of Auckland at age 30 and was admitted to the bar in 1999.

She has specialised in criminal law all her career and has more than 23 years experience as a criminal defence advocate, according to a profile for Pōhutukawa Chambers in Auckland, of which she was a founding member in November 2022.

Early in her career, Wickliffe worked as a law clerk for King’s Counsel Marie Dyhrberg and then as a junior lawyer for now District Court Judge Richard Earwaker.