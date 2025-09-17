Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Māori Language Week 2025: Scotty and Stacey Morrison were latecomers to the language

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Scotty and Stacey Morrison celebrate Māori Language Week every day. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Scotty and Stacey Morrison celebrate Māori Language Week every day. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Every day is Māori Language Week for Scotty and Stacey Morrison and their whānau.

But the Māori broadcasting couple who have been te reo ambassadors in mainstream and Māori media, were latecomers to the language.

Unlike their children, Hawaiki, 18, Kurawaka, 17, and Maiana, 12, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save