Chief Judge Caren Fox is the first wahine to lead the Māori Land Court. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

The deputy chief judge of the Māori Land Court, Caren Fox, has been promoted to chief judge.

Fox (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) replaces former Chief Judge Wilson Isaac, who retired in April.

Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta acknowledged Judge Fox and her mahi with the Māori Land Court, particularly during the modernisation of Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993, since her appointment as the first wahine judge to the Court in 2000.

“Judge Fox continues to shatter glass ceilings by becoming not only the first Māori woman judge to serve on the Māori Land Court but now the first wahine Māori officially appointed to the office of chief judge of the Māori Land Court,” Mahuta said.

Since Chief Judge Isaac retired, Judge Fox has been acting chief judge.

‘Wealth of experience’

“This is a monumental achievement for Māori women whose leadership continues to broaden perspectives across the judiciary,” Mahuta said.

“I want to acknowledge Judge Fox for the service she’s already provided to the Māori Land Court over the past 23 years and as a member of the Waitangi Tribunal. Her wealth of experience positions her well for this new role.

At the time she was first appointed to the Māori Land Court in 2000, Judge Fox was one of only two women appointed to the court since 1862.

She served in both Te Tai Rāwhiti and Waiāriki districts before being promoted to deputy chief judge in 2010.

As a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, she presided over the Central North Island inquiry, at the time the largest inquiry in the history of the tribunal, involving more than 300 witnesses and some 50 iwi and hapū.

“Judge Fox, who has whakapapa links to Ngāti Porou and Rongowhakaata, brings with her a wealth of knowledge which she demonstrates through te reo me ōna tikanga Māori, in-depth understanding of the Tiriti o Waitangi, as well as significant experience she has gained through her work in the judicial sector and leadership roles,” Mahuta said.

The new chief judge will be officially sworn in next month.