The new Government plans to repeal many of the changes bought in by Labour around the Smokefree 2025 goal. Photo / NZME

The new Government plans to repeal many of the changes bought in by Labour around the Smokefree 2025 goal. Photo / NZME

National Māori Public Health Organisation, Hāpai Te Hauora, is calling on the new Government to reconsider repealing critical, world-leading‚ smokefree legislation.

Hapai interim chief executive Jason Alexander says the proposed repeal by the National, NZ First, and Act coalition Government is a blow to the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

The coalition’s announcement has generated calls by public health experts, the communities most affected by tobacco harm and the tobacco control sector to ensure the commitment remains for Aotearoa to achieve Smokefree2025.

“Our new government have an opportunity to advocate for not only Māori rights and interests but the entire nation’s wellbeing,” Alexander said.

Hapai Te Hauora interim CEO Jason Alexander. Photo / NZME

“Aotearoa is held up internationally as an example of truly innovative public policy for its pioneering efforts in tobacco control, setting a precedent for evidence-based policies that protect public health. The proposed rollbacks undermine this legacy and the hard-won progress in reducing smoking rates.

“We have thirteen months until 2025, for the newly appointed government leading Aotearoa to see this goal out, and we cannot let our most vulnerable pay the price of tax cuts to satisfy and boost the pockets of our country’s wealthiest.

“We urge the government to reconsider these regressive proposals and to uphold its commitment to improving health outcomes for all New Zealanders. By maintaining and strengthening tobacco control measures, New Zealand can continue to serve as a global leader for effective public health policy while minimising future harm against our people.”

Alexander says Hāpai Te Hauora remains steadfast in its dedication to advocating for evidence-based tobacco control measures and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the health and well-being of all New Zealanders.

“If the repeal of these advancements in tobacco control is followed through, a great injustice will be perpetrated through shameful ignorance of clear and conclusive evidence.

“We are calling for bold and systematic action, and for reason and robust scientific process to prevail.”



