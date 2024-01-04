2023 has not been short of memorable events. NZ Herald video covered them all. Video / NZ Herald

A Māori digital filmmaker wants to present the traditions and values of the legend of Māui to a modern audience.

Wiremu Wynyard is retelling the well-known story of Māui the demi-god fishing up the North Island.

He’s set up a GoFundMe page to raise $45,000 to bankroll the production and is inviting others with the digital skills he needs to join the project.

Wynyard believes the feats of Māui have powerful underlying messages that can be translated into a modern setting.

Wiremu Wynyard is re-telling the well-known story of Māui. Photo / Facebook@Wiremu Wynyard

“Maui, through my eyes, is a fairly grounded symbol of inspirational determination. As we all know, his tales have a uniquely intense power. But for me ... he just sounds cool.”

Wynyard wants to make a short film but hopes to eventually produce a full-length feature film because of its mass appeal.

“Strong cultural role models have always had a good part in educational entertainment. Maui should too,” Wynyard said.

“I think the story sits pretty well with both older and upcoming generations and should provide the right kind of message about a legend that lives in all of us.

Traditionally, we know what we believe to be the correct path, yet our surroundings have a way of creating internal doubt.”

Wynyard’s blurb for the project is: ‘Māui — before the myth, his spirit was legend’.

“I mean, the bro has an impressive resume. But there are also many demons. And I think we all deal with conflict through understanding our goals, battles, and circumstances.”