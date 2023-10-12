Portia Woodman takes selfies with the fans. Photo / NZ Herald

In celebration of the 200-year legacy of rugby, Mastercard and the University of Bath have joined to explore ways to make the sport more inclusive on a global scale.

They have formed a Future XV team, featuring Māori Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, to help lead the future of rugby.

Professor Keith Stokes from the University of Bath, a key figure in this initiative, anticipates more positive game-related stories following the release of a recent report.

“We often see in the media a lot of negative things because it’s easier to count the number of injuries that’s happened but it’s much less easy to think about how people’s lives have been changed.

“But going through these case studies and stories and the richness that came out is just really exciting and really heartwarming, to be honest.”

To champion this cause and promote inclusivity in rugby, a special team of 15 has been carefully chosen.

Richie McCaw and Dan Carter pose with the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the 2015 World Cup. Photo / Getty

This team comprises former rugby stars including Dan Carter, Sébastien Chabal and Brian Habana.

Players from the disability community are also included.

Woodman-Wickliffe (Ngāpuhi) is proud to be a Mastercard ambassador.

“I think it’s really awesome just to be part of this partnership. I think for myself if I just go out and do my thing and that’s all I have to think about.

“I just go run out on the field, either run over, run around people, or smash some people. I’m really proud to represent myself and promote the game the way it is.”

A recent study has highlighted rugby’s potential for global growth, shedding light on innovative strategies aimed at enhancing the reach of the sport.

The study also unveiled the peak performance of women’s rugby in 2023, with 2.7 million female players participating worldwide.

Woodman-Wickliffe, while satisfied with the numbers, aims to enhance the transition for young female players from high school to the professional level in Aotearoa.

“If we look over to the fifteens aside, after high school, there’s a big gap for girls. You either come out of high school, you’re 18, and if you’re not quite the size of a woman, you’re going to head up against bigger women, right? There needs to be a bit of a gap there between high school and club or provincial rugby.”

The research conducted in this initiative has demonstrated rugby’s potential as a tool for sustainability.

The concept, emphasising the use of renewable energy, comprehensive recycling, and ensuring that used rugby kit is provided to those in need, will now be embraced by World Rugby.

Stokes commented on the significance of rugby helping the effects of climate change around the Pacific.

“Making sure that they’re using renewable energy, they’re recycling everything, they’re making sure that any used kit gets sent to someone who needs it more.

It’s all of those things that happen in pockets but perhaps don’t happen all over the place.”

More disability teams in rugby clubs is looking to be made.

A significant aspect that has been identified for the growth of the game is the call to action for rugby clubs to create teams catering to individuals with disabilities.

This initiative will be further developed in the coming century.



