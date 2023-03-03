Professor Rangi Mātāmua has been nominated for New Zealander of the Year. Photo / NZME

Māori astronomy expert Professor Rangi Mātāmua (Tūhoe) is a major finalist for New Zealander of the Year.

Author of the critically acclaimed book, Matariki - The Star of the Year, Professor Mātāmua was appointed chief advisor to the government on Matariki and mātauranga Māori in 2022 as plans were developed for the creation of the new public holiday to celebrate the Māori New Year.

He chaired the Matariki advisory group which assisted the government to identify a date for the public holiday and provided guidance on how best to celebrate the occasion, as well as develop community resources to improve understanding of Matariki across Aotearoa.

When approached by then Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, about whether the country was ready for Matariki to become a national holiday, Professor Mātāmua said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen. It’s a huge step.”

Mātāmua is a finalist alongside World Cup-winning Black Fern Ruby Tui, former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan and Topp Twins, Dames Jools and Lynda Topp.

The New Zealander of the Year will be announced at an awards night on 30 March in Auckland.