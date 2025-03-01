Advertisement
Māori architecture shines in new series of The Drawing Board with Professor Derek Kawiti

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery features on the first episode of The Drawing Board.

  • Professor Derek Kawiti fronts series 2 of The Drawing Board, highlighting contemporary Māori architecture.
  • Kawiti showcases structures where Māori and English designs complement each other across Aotearoa.
  • The series explores innovative projects incorporating tikanga and mātauranga Māori, revitalising the architectural landscape.

It’s back to the drawing board for Māori architect Professor Derek Kawiti, who fronts series two of The Drawing Board.

With Te Ao Māori having more impact on how contemporary civic architecture is being expressed around the motu, Kawiti highlights some of the structures gracing Aotearoa, where Māori and English designs are infused and complement one another.

Kawiti says each new project, or build, has the potential for genuine mana whenua involvement, providing a built canvas for New Zealand architectural stories to be told.

Kawiti engages with Māori clients and architects challenging the status quo and revitalising New Zealand’s architectural landscape with modern and historic Māori influences.

Māori architect Professor Derek Kawiti.
He said for centuries, humans have shaped the natural world to suit their needs. These creations are not merely physical structures; they are reflections of society, values, and aspirations.

Kawiti said Māori had long understood the profound connection between the natural environment and human wellbeing.

“Our ancestors recognised that the spaces we create, whether intentional or unintentional, significantly impact our lives.”

He said a new wave of Māori architecture driven by a growing appreciation for Māori culture, language, and values, a new generation of Māori architects and designers and clients is emerging, revitalising and indigenising Aotearoa’s architectural landscape.

Te Ao Māori design infused in modern architecture.
Indigenous design principles are incorporating tikanga Māori and mātauranga Māori into architectural design and cultural identity is allowing expressions of Māori identity and heritage through innovative architectural forms.

In the new series of The Drawing Board, Kawiti looks at the forefront of Māori architecture.

Through stunning visuals and insightful interviews, he delves into innovative designs where groundbreaking projects challenge traditional notions of architectural design, and learns about the creative process behind these remarkable buildings, from concept to completion.

Kawiti said gaining Indigenous perspectives allows a deeper understanding of Māori worldview and its influence on architectural thinking.

“Mā Mua Ka Kite A Muri, Mā Muri Ka Ora A Mua.”

(The First will See The Future, The Future Will Live.)

“This documentary series celebrates the rich heritage of Māori design in the built environment and inspires a new generation of architects, designers and clients to create spaces that honour the past, embrace the present, and envision a sustainable future,” Kawiti says.

Tonight’s episode features Te Whare Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa extension.

The Drawing Board, 7pm Sunday, Whakaata Māori.


