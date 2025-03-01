Māori architect Professor Derek Kawiti.

He said for centuries, humans have shaped the natural world to suit their needs. These creations are not merely physical structures; they are reflections of society, values, and aspirations.

Kawiti said Māori had long understood the profound connection between the natural environment and human wellbeing.

“Our ancestors recognised that the spaces we create, whether intentional or unintentional, significantly impact our lives.”

He said a new wave of Māori architecture driven by a growing appreciation for Māori culture, language, and values, a new generation of Māori architects and designers and clients is emerging, revitalising and indigenising Aotearoa’s architectural landscape.

Te Ao Māori design infused in modern architecture.

Indigenous design principles are incorporating tikanga Māori and mātauranga Māori into architectural design and cultural identity is allowing expressions of Māori identity and heritage through innovative architectural forms.

In the new series of The Drawing Board, Kawiti looks at the forefront of Māori architecture.

Through stunning visuals and insightful interviews, he delves into innovative designs where groundbreaking projects challenge traditional notions of architectural design, and learns about the creative process behind these remarkable buildings, from concept to completion.

Kawiti said gaining Indigenous perspectives allows a deeper understanding of Māori worldview and its influence on architectural thinking.

“Mā Mua Ka Kite A Muri, Mā Muri Ka Ora A Mua.”

(The First will See The Future, The Future Will Live.)

“This documentary series celebrates the rich heritage of Māori design in the built environment and inspires a new generation of architects, designers and clients to create spaces that honour the past, embrace the present, and envision a sustainable future,” Kawiti says.

Tonight’s episode features Te Whare Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa extension.

The Drawing Board, 7pm Sunday, Whakaata Māori.



