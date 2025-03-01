- Professor Derek Kawiti fronts series 2 of The Drawing Board, highlighting contemporary Māori architecture.
It’s back to the drawing board for Māori architect Professor Derek Kawiti, who fronts series two of The Drawing Board.
With Te Ao Māori having more impact on how contemporary civic architecture is being expressed around the motu, Kawiti highlights some of the structures gracing Aotearoa, where Māori and English designs are infused and complement one another.
Kawiti says each new project, or build, has the potential for genuine mana whenua involvement, providing a built canvas for New Zealand architectural stories to be told.
Kawiti engages with Māori clients and architects challenging the status quo and revitalising New Zealand’s architectural landscape with modern and historic Māori influences.