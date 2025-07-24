Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māori actors defend playing Hawaiian ariki roles in new Jason Momoa series

By Te Mahurangi Teinakore
Whakaata Māori·
2 mins to read

The Apple TV+ series features a strong Māori cast, sparking debate over cultural representation. Photo / Apple TV

The Apple TV+ series features a strong Māori cast, sparking debate over cultural representation. Photo / Apple TV

Chief of War, a new Apple TV+ series written and executive produced by Jason Momoa and co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, is set against the lush backdrop of Hawaii and based on true events.

The nine-part historical drama follows Ka’iana, a Hawaiian warrior played by Momoa, as he fights to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save