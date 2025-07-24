The Apple TV+ series features a strong Māori cast, sparking debate over cultural representation. Photo / Apple TV

Chief of War, a new Apple TV+ series written and executive produced by Jason Momoa and co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, is set against the lush backdrop of Hawaii and based on true events.

The nine-part historical drama follows Ka’iana, a Hawaiian warrior played by Momoa, as he fights to unify the islands in the late 18th century, just before Western colonisation.

The series features a strong Polynesian cast, including leading Māori actors Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Te Ao o Hinepehinga, casting that has drawn questions about cultural representation.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, Morrison front-footed the perceived question of representation and said he was initially hesitant to take the role, unsure whether his level of ōlelo Hawai’i (Hawaiian language) would be enough.

“I told Jason, ‘Bro, bro, get Hawaiian actors. You need Hawaiian actors,’” Morrison recalled. “So, I was hesitant. I wasn’t quite sure if I was able to meet the standard of the ōlelo Hawai’i, so a fluent Hawaiian speaker could watch and go, ‘ae kei te pai tēnā, ae kua ea, kua pai, kua tika.’”