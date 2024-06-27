Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
Today is our Matariki public holiday - a day to remember those who have passed, celebrate together and prepare for the future.
“It is a time to remember those who have passed this year and also celebrate by coming together with food and festivities and enjoy each other’s company, and also to look to the future and the promise of the new year,” says Professor Rangi Mātāmua, the Government’s chief adviser on Matariki.
Along with those three principles, each year a new theme is introduced to create wider discussions about Matariki.
This year’s theme is Matariki Heri Kai – a proverb that means Matariki Bearing Food.