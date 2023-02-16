Kura Te Ua will be a keynote speaker at M9 on Tuesday, 21 February, and then at Te Matatini.

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

It is going to be a busy week for veteran kapa haka performer Kura Te Ua, as she takes the M9 stage for the first time on February 21 at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, only days before her roopu Te Waka Huia performs for the first time in three years at Te Matatini.

But as haka, dance and performance are her passions, Kura says she is more than ready to take both stages in one week in the name of kapa haka.

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka in Aotearoa, including long-time broadcaster Matai Smith, multi-award-winning musician Troy Kingi, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, his clinical psychologist and advocate for decolonisation, Dr Kiri Tamihere, Māori TV presenter Peata Melbourne, and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

“I feel privileged any time I step into a space that contributes positively to the wellbeing of our people, which is what the M9 kaupapa is all about.”

“Being back in Tāmaki Makaurau with Te Waka Huia is such a privilege, given the first time I ever stood on a Matatini stage was in 2002 at Takaparawhau [Bastion Point]. It really means a lot to be part of this campaign,” Te Ua said.

M9 is on at the Civic Theatre on February 21.

Previously sold-out during Matariki, M9 is the meeting point between modern-day Ted Talks and the age-old practice of oration and performance that Māori are renowned for.

‘Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective’ is the third instalment of M9, with this event in celebration of Te Matatini.

Te Ua will be performing with her group Te Waka Huia at Te Matatini 2023, and will share insights into her passion for Māori culture and performing arts at M9.

“I think that having a voice in dance and performance is my reo,” she said.

“If I could just perform my way through the whole thing without talking, I would.”

Te Ua’s background in performing arts is extensive. She has a BA in performing arts from the University of Auckland and is currently studying towards a PhD with Te Wharewānanga o Awanuiārangi.

She has also travelled the world as an artistic director, choreographer and kaihaka of Hawaiki Tū and was the recipient of the prestigious Tup Lang award in choreography.

M9 is a platform that showcases Māori voices across a range of unique themes and kaupapa that look to inspire, educate and uplift.

“For those that are coming, awesome! For those that are thinking about it, I think they will come away with something that is going to inspire them.”

Tickets start at $69 and are available at ticketmaster.co.nz.