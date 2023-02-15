Whakaata Māori presenter Paeta Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Award-winning producer, journalist, and performer Peata Melbourne credits much of her professional success to kapa haka – a theme she will explore at the upcoming M9 event in Auckland.

M9 is the Māori oratory and performance event celebrating haka alongside Te Matatini this February 21 – Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective.

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka in Aotearoa, including long-time broadcaster Matai Smith, multi-award winning musician Troy Kingi, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, his clinical psychologist and decoloniser advocate Dr Kiri Tamihere, Māori TV presenter Peata Melbourne, and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

In her address at M9, Melbourne (Tuhoe, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Porou) will explore the parallels between kapa haka and the career she’s followed in film and television.

“Kapa haka is a showcase of who we are as people, as iwi, and as Māori of our past and our present through movement, sound, and stories to pass on to future generations,” said Melbourne.

“It’s where traditions of the past are intertwined with te ao hurihuri and displayed through ihi, wehi, and wana.”

Melbourne is currently the news anchor for the Whakaata Maori (Maori Television) flagship show, Te Ao Marama.

Before entering her journalism career, Melbourne co-produced an album called He Rangipaihuarere, which won Best Traditional Maori Album of the year in 2012 at the Waiata Maori Music Awards. She has also been involved in a music mentoring programme called Pao Pao Pao. In 2019, Melbourne’s own production company Te Koru Media produced the play Provocation and went on to make a short film, Disrupt - which won several international film awards.

“Kapa haka has fostered the skills and knowledge I bring to my role as a journalist and presenter. I will talk about how these interlink and how kapa haka has played a fundamental role in my profession.”

Melbourne will be one of nine well-known Māori voices speaking at M9, a one-night event that is the meeting point between modern-day “TED-Talks” and the age-old practice of oratory that Māori are renowned for.

When young Māori look up to Melbourne, especially rangatahi from her own whānau, that’s when she knows she is doing something right. Inspiring the next generation is a motivator for Melbourne’s involvement in kaupapa such as M9.

“Everything Māori in my life has a positive reference, and I understand that’s not the world every Māori has experienced, but it’s been my reality and I want to show how inspiring, wholesome, and grounding te ao Māori has been for me in my life.”

Tickets start at $69 and are available at ticketmaster.co.nz.