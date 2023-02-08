Third edition of popular speaking event M9 announced

M9 will be back at the Civic Theatre on February 21.

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Following the enormous success of two events in June and September 2022, M9 has announced the third edition of the unique, hybrid speaker and performance event series celebrating powerful Māori voices that reflect a contemporary te ao Māori.

Coinciding with the build-up to Te Matatini, the third edition of M9 boasts an impressive lineup of Māori thought leaders who will take to the stage at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on Tuesday, February 21 to inspire, empower and entertain with their unique perspectives on the event’s theme: “Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa haka: a performer’s perspective.”

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the M9 lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka (performers) in Aotearoa, including Te Pāti Māori co leader and long time kapahaka exponent Rawiri Waititi, broadcaster Matai Smith, clinical psychologist and decoloniser advocate Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, Māori businesswoman and kapahaka performer Kahurangi Milne, multi-award winning musician Troy Kingi, Māori TV presenter Paeta Melbourne, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori, Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

Stacey Morrison will MC the M9 event on February 21 at the Covid Theatre, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

M9 is a Janda production, presented with the support of Kāhu, NZ Herald’s home of Māori news and storytelling, Te Māngai Pāho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. The ground-breaking hybrid of talks, performances and conversations is designed to be accessible to all of Aotearoa, with M9 content to be made available on Kāhu: nzherald.co.nz/kahu.

Tickets for M9 are available now – visit Ticketmaster for more details.