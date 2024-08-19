Local Government: Manurewa Local Board ends secret workshops

The Ombudsman looked into workshop practices of councils around New Zealand (not including Auckland), concerned that decisions were being made behind closed doors.

Although he didn’t find any evidence of this, he noted that closed workshops could undermine transparency and were “counter to the principles of openness”.

The Chief Ombudsman’s report stated that “a general policy of not advertising workshops or having all workshops closed to the public is likely to be unreasonable”.

Since the Ombudsman’s report, and the council’s adoption of it, six local boards began allowing public attendance.

They were Devonport-Takapuna, Kaipātiki, Waitākere Ranges, Hibiscus and Bays, Rodney and Waitematā.

Manurewa Local Board chair Matt Winiata said it would open its workshops to the public from October 1.

People could attend in-person or watch on a live stream, he said.

Winiata said some matters in the workshop would be discussed behind closed doors, if they were confidential.

Other South Auckland local boards - Ōtara-Papatoetoe, Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, Howick, Franklin and Papakura were still discussing this option, and would decide on it soon.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.