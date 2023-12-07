Kiri-Michelle Mohi with number four and five in her series of books.

Kiri-Michelle Mohi with number four and five in her series of books.

A series of books addressing social and personal issues for children is nearing completion.

Local author Kiri-Michelle Mohi is launching the fourth and fifth books in the series next week.

This time last year she launched the first - My Colour is Enough with the second and third - My Can of Frazzled Fizz and My Allsorts of Different Mates following earlier this year.

Kiri-Michelle’s books have been well-received throughout New Zealand and Australia, with most local schools, kindergartens and kōhanga reo having at least one set. They are also in Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga libraries, listed with library supply company Wheelers and in Paper Plus Te Puke.

Kiri-Michelle says the reviews she receives both on her publishing page and personally are touching and the books are definitely having the impact she hoped for.

“Creating awareness and conversations for our tamariki, a child’s voice from inside the books, is what it’s all about,” she says.

Kiri-Michelle does her best to make time to meet the many requests she has for book readings.

Ngati Whakaue endowment Trust Board has supported her and she wants to says thank them for their belief in her vision.

Kiri-Michelle has written five books in 14 months, on top of having a large whānau and work commitments, but the growing support and massive reception has been the constant catalyst that has kept her motivated.

She has done many creative endeavours through the years from acting and modelling to singing and songwriting.

“But this is definitely my most rewarding and I can’t believe the massive support from local [people] and countrywide.

“It’s not about being a millionaire off these resources, that won’t happen as I give many away and release them as cheap as I can. For me it’s about kids having the opportunity to know we see them, we hear them, we understand via the content of the books.”

The fourth and fifth books are called My Little Kid with Big Big Feelings and My Forgetful Koro & Me.

She says each book title starts with “my” to give the reader ownership of the content in the book and make the stories much more relatable.

The books are published by Fruits of Te Arawa Publishing and the launch of the latest editions will be at The Daily cafe at 10.30am on December 15.