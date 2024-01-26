Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

By RNZ

Labour MP Rino Tirikatene is retiring from politics.

Tirikatene was Te Tai Tonga representative from 2011 to 2023, serving after his aunt, Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan, and grandfather, Sir Eruera Tirikatene.

“It’s time to reset and pursue new opportunities. I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” he said.

Tirikatene has been minister of courts, state and trade and export growth along with chairing the Māori Affairs Committee.

“One of my proudest achievements was asserting the strength and independence of the Māori Affairs Committee. I was Select Committee chair from 2017 to 2020. In that term, our committee completed an inquiry into health inequities for Māori.

“This work helped lay the groundwork for an independent agency to protect and promote Māori health, and this eventually took shape in the form of Te Aka Whai Ora - the Māori Health Authority.”

He worked on the recognition of Māori and indigenous trade interests in New Zealand’s free-trade agreements and legislation giving Ngāi Tahu guaranteed representation on its local council.

“I reserve my defining legislative achievement for my own people. In 2022 I sponsored the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022, shepherding it through the House.

Rino Tirikatene is retiring from politics. Photo / Jason Walls

“I leave Parliament with a warning for the Coalition: Te iwi Māori will not roll over. We are not going back in the box.

“If the coalition unwinds the progress of the last six years, they risk a backlash that will make sure they are a one-term wonder.”

Tirikatene said he took the most pride and satisfaction from serving southern constituents who endured a series of challenges from natural disasters to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

“Our southern people amaze me. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the selflessness of our whānau who give everything to sustain our marae and communities and nurture the next generations.”

Tirikatene will leave Parliament this weekend, and be replaced by Tracey McClennan who is next on Labour’s list.