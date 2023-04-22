Kura reo tailors to Māori living in Perth

Te Reo Māori lessons are being taught at a kura reo in Perth. Photo / RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

The first ever kura reo in Australia kicked off on Friday in Te Urupū - Perth.

The kura reo was set up by Waikato-based consulting agency TupuOra Education and Development.

TupuOra Resource and Cultural Development manager Tiare Teinakore said one year ago they set up an online kura reo aimed at Te Reo speakers in Australia.

“Mai i taua Kura Reo ā ipurangi i tino rongo mātau i tō rātau matemate-ā-one mo te kāinga, ki to tātau reo me ā tātau tikinga. Kua roa mātau o Tupu Ora e pirangi ana ki te kawe i ētahi kaupapa reo ki tua atu o ngā tai o Aotearoa.”

At that point they felt the desire of those living in Australia for a kura reo and went on to set up this event, Teinakore said.

Kura reo are full-immersion Te Reo Māori courses, usually lasting between three and five days. They were often aimed at intermediate-level speakers but some, like the one in Perth, cater to all levels of fluency.

The kura reo initiative began at Waimārama Marae, Hawke’s Bay in 1989. It was founded by then Māori Language Commissioner Sir Tīmoti Kāretu. Since then, kura reo has grown increasingly popular as more Māori speak Te Reo.

TupuOra has been working closely with students in Perth in the last six months to tailor the kura reo to the experiences of Māori living there, Teinakore said.

“I roto i te ono marama kua hori i āta noho mātau ki ētahi o ngā tauira e noho tonu ana ki Te Urupū ki te āta whakarite he aha ngā kaupapa ako mō tenei kura reo.

“Nā te mea i pirangi mātau ki te whakahangai ngā akoranga katoa ki te ao e noho nei rātau.”

As well as a focus on grammar the kura includes workshops on karanga, whaikōrero, tikanga, kīwaha and whakataukī, she said.

They wanted a space to carry the language and tikanga Māori while also ensuring respect for the indigenous people of Australia was maintained, she said.

“Me pehea te kawe tonu i tō tātau reo me ā tātau tikanga, engari he kauanuanu tonu ki te tangata whenua ō te whenua ake.”

Teinakore said it had been an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to set up the kura reo and to work with the local community.

A second kura reo in Australia would take place at the beginning of June, and Teinakore was hoping to set up more kaupapa like this every one or two years.

“Koira te whainga, kia tū tonu ēnei kura reo ia te tau, ia te rua tau. Kia hokihoki tonu mai mātau ki te whakatūtū i ēnei kaupapa kaua noiho ki Ahitereiria e hoa mā kei ngā tōpito o te ao tātau e noho ana.”

Teinakore said people should not think of kura reo as something only for those living in Aotearoa, as speakers of Te Reo Māori live in countries the world over.

