Sharp Blacks Corey White and Cherise Redden finished 3rd at the World Butchers Challenge. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The Sharp Blacks team returned home with a knife in one hand and a medal in the other after winning bronze in the World Butchers Challenge in Sacramento, California, falling short to Australia and Germany.

According to Ngāpuhi descendants Corey White and Cherise Redden, it was working in unison and laying a plan of attack which aided their success.

"I think our whole motto through the whole thing was just working together as a team. We've all known each other for a long time now, so it was pretty easy when we came together," says White.

This was their first time together as a team travelling to the US to take part in the world challenge and, according to White, it wasn't easy.

"I think everybody there was at the top of their game. This was the first time our team had all been together so, going in there, I think we were all pretty nervous. These are the best butchers from around the world."

According to White and Redden, the majority of the teams had previously competed in the challenge before, so they were used to the pressures and had an idea of the level they needed to be at in the lead-up.

White says: "As for the biggest competition, everyone is pretty battle-hardened."

However, these two master butchers have given some helpful tips and tricks to assist whānau in the marae.

Redden says: "Just get in there and start cutting steaks or dicing up beef for the hāngi, that's a sure way to get you out of peeling potatoes.

White says: "When you're making your hāngi, make sure everything is boned first before it goes in so, when it goes through to the kitchen, they don't have to worry about bones, so they can just do everything up as it comes in. That's a huge time saver right there."

Redden says: "I've been told I take too much meat off the bone, so leave more meat on the bone for boil up."