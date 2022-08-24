Stan Walker celebrates the birth of his daughter and release of his 7th album. Photo / Supplied

Stan Walker's seventh studio album "All In" features local talents Scribe, Kings, Jess B and, a life-long dream collaboration with American singer-songwriter, Jojo.

The track "Remember Us" is about holding onto the better times in romantic relationships after they fall apart.

Aligning with Stan's own love life, the singer is enjoying domestic bliss with wife Lou Tyson, mother of his 6-week-old baby.

"When me and Lou got back together, we had been listening to Jojo's latest album and it was like she knew our story of how we broke up… This song is probably the biggest flex for me. This woman sits on the throne with Beyoncé," Stan told a packed crowd at his Tamaki Makaurau album release party last week.

"All In" has been five years in the making, and serves as a journal of the star's life, bringing authentic story-telling back to his music.

"Don't be fooled by social media. Social media is not real life. I'm telling you right now. This is real life. You can't hide behind a filter now, a text, a nice angle, and a nice photo. This is me. This is reality."

Stan Walker has released his 7th album. Photo /Jason Oxenham.

The proud Tūhoe and Ngāti Tuwharetoa artist takes listeners on a journey through race issues, romance, celebrations of life and learning to be a better man.

The track "Human" has made a huge impact ahead of the album's release.

"This song is specifically for brown men in Aotearoa. I feel like we've been brought up to be tough, be staunch. Don't cry, don't be soft, don't be vulnerable… This song exposes how we really are, how we really feel.

"If I have to expose myself and my experiences and my darkness and the pits that I was in to save somebody, then I will. I feel like that's my job as an artist. To bring hope, life, joy, and healing to people… I'm called to do this."

Supported by friends and whānau from across Aotearoa, the launch party was the singer's first for any of his albums in his 13-year music career.

His kuia, Maybelle McLeod, was chuffed to see her mokopuna perform.

"I'm so proud of him. I'm proud of where he's come from. He put all of his strengths into his struggles," Maybelle said.

As the evening wrapped up, Stan left the crowd with a message of encouragement.

"All our tūpuna fought and died for us not to just exist but for us to be outrageous, to be incredible, to be world changers! Anything that they did, we're supposed to do greater and better. It's my job as a pāpā, as an uncle, that my ceiling will be our kid's floor."