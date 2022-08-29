Marlon makes fans an offer they can't refuse. Video / Supplied

Māori singer-songwriter and actor Marlon Williams is the complete entertainment package. Once described as having the face of a movie star and the shoes of an Italian, the 31-year-old is living the dream.

Named after US actor Marlon Brando, Williams has the look of a Hollywood actor, having starred in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth.

He has the vibe of an a A-Lister, having worked with Bradley Cooper to name one, and the voice of a songbird. He won the Silver Scroll in 2018.

He also writes his own music and dances, like he was born to boogie.

His last major overseas performance was when he and Lorde sang Mata Kohoto At Alexandra Palace, London.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu5kkTvC7_k

"That was such a special moment to be able to sing that song to a group of English people in that special place," Williams told Moana Maniapoto on Te Ao with Moana.

Williams comes from an artistic and musical background. His dad David, a librarian and musician, and mum Jenny Rendall, a visual artist. Williams is of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tai descent.

"Dad was the only Māori in a punk band," Williams laughs. "He had a pink Mohawk."

Williams learned guitar at Christchurch Boys' High school, where he was in a choir and initially wanted to be an opera singer and trained under the much acclaimed Dame Malvina Major.

But the lure of live music in the pub scene drew him closer.

"You play a show, and count up the cash at the end of a night," said Williams, who admits Elvis, as much as Hank Williams were big influences in his musical upbringing.

Coming from a small family, Williams had plenty of big brother figures in his life.

"I'm an only child and have had plenty of big brother figures in my life," he said.

"When I'm singing, I'm playing a role. Songwriting is acting, its posturing.

"When you write about historical people like Te Rauparaha, you are addressing another character."

It's Williams' songwriting that is now taking centre stage. His ballads are deeply personal and moving.

"People think about themselves when they listen to songs."

Based in Melbourne, Williams trajectory is certainly lighting up like a shooting star.

He's hoping his new album My Boy, due for release September 9, 2022, takes fans on another emotional journey.