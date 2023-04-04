Kingi Tuheitia is welcomed onto Omahu Marae, Hastings on Monday. He wraps his visit today. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Kingi Tuheitia is welcomed onto Omahu Marae, Hastings on Monday. He wraps his visit today. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Māori king Tuheitia’s visit to the flood-affected rohe of Ngati Kahungunu has been widely appreciated by the iwi and the whānau.

Ngati Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber says the visit was eye-opening for the King and his entourage.

Kingi Tuheitia has been touring flood-affected parts of Hawke’s Bay, and was in Wairoa yesterday.

Barber said the Māori way of looking at issues - kanohi ki te kanohi (face-to-face) - is the only way to understand the extent of the damage caused by Gabrielle.

Kingi Tuheitia met Ngati Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber and offered his aroha and a koha of support. Photo / Waatea News.Com

The Kiingitanga has pledged on-the-ground support, Barber said.

“They’ve actually got a big workforce that has come into Wairoa for the next two weeks along with a lot of machinery and expertise. It’s been a great koha from the Kingitanga to Ngati Kahungunu but we spoke about our relationships through Mahinarangi and Turongo. Those connections are really important to te ao Maori,” Barber told Waatea News.Com.

Kīngitanga chief of staff, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, says Kīngi Tuheitia took on this visit because he was deeply concerned about the welfare of whānau and hapū there.

Kingi Tuheitia will head back to Waikato today.



