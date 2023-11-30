The Kīngitanga and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have acknowledged the connections each other has in central Auckland and comes as the Kīngitanga prepares to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the movement at Pukekawa, Auckland Domain.

The two rivals said discussions are underway to clarify the relationship between each other and comes just months after a tense showdown at the pōwhiri to open Te Matatini.

“Both the Kīngitanga and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have committed to a series of hui to clarify the connections of the Kīngitanga to central Auckland, and the connections of Ngāti Whātua to the Waikato.”

The Kīngitanga is marking the milestone at Pukekawa this weekend, where the Auckland Museum sits in an acknowledgement of Pōtatau Te Wherowhero who, before becoming the first Māori king, was a “Protector of Auckland” - agreeing to protect the fledgling city from attack, who would live for periods of time at a cottage in the Domain.

It was he who uttered the phrase “Kia tūpato ki te takahi i te remu o taku kahu” - a warning to would-be attackers not to trample on the figurative hem of his cloak.

Not a claim for whenua

Earlier this week, Kīngitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa told Te Ao News commemorating the 165th year of the movement in Tāmaki Makaurau is a result of a commitment to retracing the footsteps of Pōtatau Te Wherowhero.

Rahui Papa speaks on behalf of the Kingitanga. Photo / Mike Scott

“At the 160th anniversary that was held in Ngāruawāhia, we discussed shifting the mauri of the celebrations to other spaces in which Te Wherowhero once lived.”

The statement also confirms the events taking place at Pukekawa are a celebration of the Kīngitanga and not a claim for whenua.

“The Kiingitanga is not seeking to usurp the tangata whenua of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei in central Auckland.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ancestor Apihai Te Kawau gifted a 3000-acre block of land including the Domain area to Governor William Hobson to establish Auckland City.

The celebrations will begin today at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.