Earlier this year, a battle honours committee of senior serving and retired New Zealand Army personnel, chaired by former Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rhys Jones CNZM, considered New Zealand Defence Force historians’ research regarding the failure to award battle honours to the New Zealand Māori Contingent and the New Zealand Māori (Pioneer) Battalion. The units served at Gallipoli and on the Western Front during World War I and were disbanded in 1919.

The research identified the main failing was in trying to adapt the historic British Army tradition of awarding battle honours to the New Zealand Army’s post-war structure. The two units were considered to have no direct links to the post-war Army, and therefore no successor units which could carry their battle honours.

“Because of this, no battle honours were ever awarded to them, despite the fact that their entitlement had been clearly established and a list of eligible battle honours placed on a file,” said Major General King.

Te Hokowhitu a Tū – the New Zealand Māori Contingent and New Zealand Māori (Pioneer) Battalion served on the Western Front in WWI. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

The committee recommended that a total of 22 battle honours be granted to the New Zealand Māori Contingent and the New Zealand Māori (Pioneer) Battalion. The Army then formally sought approval for the award of these battle honours, and this was supported by the Minister of Defence and recommended by the Prime Minister for approval by The King.

Major General King particularly acknowledged the work of her predecessor, Major General John Boswell, who instigated this kaupapa, and the contributions made by leaders from the wider Army whānau.

Two of the 22 honours awarded to the New Zealand Māori Contingent and the New Zealand Māori (Pioneer) Battalion are unique to those battalions, which means they were not awarded to any other New Zealand infantry unit. The New Zealand Māori Contingent is the only New Zealand infantry battalion to be awarded the Gallipoli battle honour “Hill 60 (Anzac)”, and the battle honour “Delville Wood” (an engagement fought during the 1916 Battle of the Somme) is unique to the New Zealand Māori (Pioneer) Battalion.

“This recognition restores to our tūpuna and to all who have served their rightful place in our shared history. It is a moment to reflect on the enduring spirit of those who served,” Major General King said.

The New Zealand Māori Contingent at Gallipoli has also joined other New Zealand infantry units in holding the battle honour “Sari Bair”, which was awarded to those who fought at Chunuk Bair in August 1915. It was on the eve of this battle, the Contingent’s first, that Chaplain Henare Wainohu delivered an emotional and now famous address to the men encamped at the “Māori Pah”:

“Fellow members of a brave family … you are the descendants of warlike ancestors, a handful of warriors amongst the many thousands of men here. The name and honour of the Māori people lies in your hands today. Therefore, my brothers, you will by your noble deeds light such a fire on the mountains that it can never be quenched. Ahakoa iti te Kōpara, kai takirikiri ana i runga i te Kahikatea. Accordingly, I desire you to reach the top of those mountains.”