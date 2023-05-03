One of the two choices Dame Naida Glavish will wear at Saturday's Coronation. Photo / Supplied

Dame Naida Glavish will have two choices of Kiri Nathan designer dresses when she attends the coronation of King Charles III.

Nathan - who will be the first Māori to open New Zealand Fashion Week in August - has supplied Glavish with two dresses.

Saturday’s global ceremony is expected to be viewed by millions.

The second Kiri Nathan design. Photo / Supplied

Glavish said she would make the choice of which outfit to wear closer to the day.

She is part of the official New Zealand delegation to the United Kingdom and said the shock had still not settled.

She is accompanying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Māori king Tūheitia, his wife Makau Ariki Atawha, former All Black captain Richie McCaw and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata along with a number of other New Zealand dignitaries for three days of royal festivities.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the last coronation was in 1953. To be included in this experience is of course an honour and a privilege,” Glavish said.