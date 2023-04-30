Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Waitangi, flanked by Titewhai Harawira (left) and Dame Naida Glavish. Photo / John Stone

The first lady of Māoridom Dame Naida Glavish will wear a dress designed by Aotearoa fashion designer Kiri Nathan at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Nathan, who will be the first Māori designer to open New Zealand Fashion Week in August, will dress Glavish for Saturday’s global ceremony, viewed by millions.

Glavish, who flew to the UK on the weekend with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, was still coming to terms with news that she was invited to witness the May 6 event in London first hand.

She will accompany Hipkins, Māori king Tūheitia, his wife Makau Ariki Atawha, former All Black captain Richie McCaw and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata along with a number of other New Zealand dignitaries for three days of royal festivities.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the last Coronation was in 1953. To be included in this experience is of course an honour and a privilege,” Glavish said.

The call for Glavish to attend came after her nomination was approved, and took the rangatira completely by surprise.

When she got the call from the New Zealand Cabinet Committee secretary, she was “are you sure?”

Fashion designer Kiri Nathan will dress Dame Naida Glavish for the Coronation. Photo / NZME

The secretary confirmed the news and Glavish didn’t have to think twice.

“I didn’t have to think about it.”

Foreign Affairs briefed Glavish on the dress-code.

“I thought if I was going to wear a hat, I might have had to pluck a pūkeko and stick a couple of feathers in my hair.”

She was relieved to find out that there is no need to wear a hat or gloves, however, open-toed shoes are not tikanga. Picking a Māori to provide an appropriate dress was easy and Kiri Nathan’s name was top of the list.

Glavish is aware that all eyes will be on the garments, not only at the Coronation, but also the celebratory dinner afterwards and the Royal Variety Concert 24 hours later on May 7.

She has confirmed a precious pounamu tiki will be taonga of choice. “I want to go there looking like us – so tiki will be coming.”

Dame Naida Glavish investiture with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Glavish is travelling with the Prime Minister to London and meeting Kīngi Tūheitia there for a formal pōwhiri by Ngāti Rānana to welcome the New Zealand contingent.

To prepare for a safe passage, Kīngi Tūheitia called everyone travelling to Tūrangawaewae for an impromptu karakia just prior to his departure for New York to attend the Prince’s Trust Global Gala fundraiser.

That was combined with the tangi for kaumatua Uncle Pokaia Nepia which was also being held at the marae.

“There was karakia both for the tangi and for the travel – it was just magnificent. So beautiful. We won’t see that again either. It was another once-in-a-lifetime event,” Glavish said.

Glavish received an invitation to London for herself and one other.

“I did issue an invitation to Professor Whatarangi Winiata who absolutely deserved to attend because of all he’s done for the world of Māori.”

Unfortunately, his health would not be up to the journey, she said.

Instead, former Ngāpuhi rūnanga chief executive, Lorraine Toki, who is now part of the secretariat of the National Iwi Chairs Forum, is also travelling with Glavish.

“She’s our CE really for Pou Tangata that Rahui Papa and I co-chair and does all the hard work behind the scenes.”

Glavish has met the King, Queen Consort Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth.

She hopes “the King continues to maintain the good relationship that he already has with us. He has an awesome relationship with Kīngi Tūheitia”.

One special memory she has is of escorting Charles and Camilla to the veranda of Te Whare Rūnanga at the Upper Marae at Waitangi and moments later all three bursting into laughter.

It’s been forever enshrined by a photographer. The image now hangs on the wall at Glavish’s home.



