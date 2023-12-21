The Te Haki family have a photo with Santa at the Kidz First Christmas Party, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Papatoetoe. The celebration, organised by Kidz First, Dave Letele and BBM, and the Middlemore Foundation brings Christmas cheer to sick and disabled children in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Te Haki family have a photo with Santa at the Kidz First Christmas Party, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Papatoetoe. The celebration, organised by Kidz First, Dave Letele and BBM, and the Middlemore Foundation brings Christmas cheer to sick and disabled children in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

More than 250 children with long-term health conditions in South Auckland are having the time of their lives today at the Kidz First Christmas party.

Dave Letele and the Middlemore Foundation partnered to give Kidz First children a magical Christmas party, gifts, a fresh BBM Food Share Pack and holiday support.

Letele said families are doing it tough and whānau with sick children even tougher.

“This Christmas will be hard, and even more so for the 600 families looking after disabled or sick children at home as well as the kids stuck in hospital wards.

“To be able to bring moments of joy to the kids and their families, like we have today, is a real privilege and I want to thank everyone who made it happen.”

Children and whānau receiving support are patients of South Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital’s Kidz First.

Kidz First has walked alongside Nina Grace (6), whom her parents call their miracle baby.

She was born with multiple congenital anomalies associated with vectoral association, a condition that can affect multiple body systems.

Nina Grace has undergone multiple surgeries and has been supported by Kidz First every step of the way.

She had the best time last year getting her face painted, meeting Santa and playing with other kids just like her.

Nina Grace with her family and Santa at last year's Christmas party.

“Just knowing the community, all the Kidz First nurses and staff, and all the donors who helped put it on for our sick kids and their families is amazing.

“Thank you all so much again for being able to help make it all possible for yet another amazing Christmas for our kids and whānau.”

Margi Mellsop, chief executive of Middlemore Foundation, said, “It was a magical day. Thanks to the incredible support from generous donors and suppliers, we were able to give them a day to remember.

“They danced with the Sky City dancers, played with their favourite cartoon characters, enjoyed real fruit icecream, met Father Christmas and, most importantly, were the stars of their own Christmas party.

“Father Christmas and his team of helpers from Kidz First and BBM are delivering over 6000 toys, delicious BBM food shares, and supermarket vouchers right through Christmas Day.”

To support Kidz First Christmas, people can donate by putting a virtual decoration on the special Christmas tree on the website - https://www.kidzfirstchristmas.org.nz/ .They can also register their group to collect toys for the hospital. Registration and tips are here.



