Kaupapa Māori circus school established in Tāmaki Makaurau

New Zealand's first kaupapa Māori circus school called Te Kura Maninirau. Photo / Supplied

Te Pou Theatre and The Dust Palace, a circus theatre company, have joined forces to establish New Zealand’s first kaupapa Māori circus school called Te Kura Maninirau.

The initiative was borne out of the need for Māori performers and workers in the circus industry.

The idea took shape when Tainui Tukiwaho, a member of Te Pou Theatre, was writing a play and realised the scarcity of Māori talent in the circus field.

“Where are our Māori performers and workers who are proficient in the circus industry?”Tukiwaho questioned. In response, Te Pou Theatre and The Dust Palace collaborated to create Te Kura Maninirau, an innovative circus school with a Māori cultural focus.

Te Kura Maninirau provides training for children in various circus skills such as silks, trapeze and aerial arts. Tukiwaho emphasises the broader opportunities that these skills can unlock, saying, “Once you can do any of these skills, you can go anywhere around the world.”

Members of Te Kura Maninirau are preparing for their first show, titled Te Tangi a te Tūī, which will have its premiere in Vancouver, Canada, in October.

To celebrate the establishment of Te Kura Maninirau and showcase its offerings, an open day will be held on June 24 at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland