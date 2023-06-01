Tūhourangi ahurei and Te Whakataetae Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua ō Te Arawa is coming up.

Koia anō, koia anō

He Whatitiri ki te rangi ko Ngā waru pūmanawa o Te Arawa ki te whenua. Koia anō, koia anō ko te ahurei whakahirahira o Tūhourangi me te whakataetae kapa haka kura tuarua hai te mutunga wiki.

Kia tika rā taku kōrero kai te kī rā e whakapau kaha akē ana rātau kia wehi ai ā rātau kōiri mō te ahurei ka tū ā te kotahi tekau mā tahi o Pipiri. Kotahi tekau ngā rōpū ka tū ki Te Pakira ā te Pipiri. Ao ake te rā ka whakanuia te kotahi rau e toru tekau mā whitu o ngā tau i hū ai a Rotomahana.

Hai te Pipiri te kotahi tekau mā ono o ngā rā ka tū ngā whakataetae kapa haka mō ngā kura tuarua o Te Arawa. Kai Ticketmaster ngā tīkiti e tatari ana ki a koe.He rangi whakarangatira i tō tātau Tūhourangitanga te take i whakaaraara ai te hui ahurei.

E ora ai ngā mōteatea me ngā taonga katoa o te whare o Rēhia e ai ki a Tūhourangi whakaaro. Ko Manuariki Tini Davis te rangatira whakahaere i tēnei tau. Ko tāna he whakakao mai ngā waiata ngā kupu tika whaihoki ngā rangi o aua waiata me te tuku ki ngā rōpū whakataetae.

Nō te rāhoroi ko pahemo i te rāhui i Te Whakarewarewa ahau e noho tahi ana me taku whānau, ā ka puta mai te iwi ka manaakingia tātau e Taparoto Nicolson. Ko te take i penei ai a Taparoto atu i tona aroha nui ki te tauhou, ko tā tātau poi ko Tukuna te ingoa.

Nā Mauriora Kingi i tito. He kōrero ngāwhā, he kōrero wai paru hoki. Kai a Taparoto ngā whakamāramatanga e matau ai te hunga kapa ki te tikanga o ngā kupu.Ko te mōteatea ko E whiti e te rā.

He mōteatea he tangi mō Ngāti Taoi me te tini o ngā rangatira i mate i te hū o Tarawera. Ko Nau mai ra aku rangatira te waiata-ā-ringa nā Rexina Morgan me Rangitihi Pene i tito. I runga tonu i te whakahau a Rexina. Nā Rangitihi i tito nā Rexina ngā mahi ā ringa me te tangi o te waiata.

Ko Kia mau ki te aroha te waiata tira, ā, ko Koia anō te haka peruperu.Koia nei ko ngā kapa ka tū ki te whakataetae.

Ko Apumoana, ko Te Pakira, ko Te Papa Rere-a-Rātōrua, ko Te Whānau-a-Haira, ko Te Whānau Makiha me Tūhourangi ki Otukawa. Kai te wāhanga whakangāhau ko Ngā Ngārara o Hinepapa, ko Ngā uri o Pōhiri rāua ko Kaihau, ko Te Whānau Ruha me Tūhourangi mai i Tarawera.

Nō te tau kotahi mano, e iwa rau, e iwa tekau mā iwa āhua e rua mano tū ai Te Whakataetae Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Te Arawa. I mua noa i tēnei ka whakataetae kē atu ngā pahi o ngā kura ki ngā whakataetae penei me te Manaariki te whakataetae o Waiariki me te South Auckland Secondary Schools Māori Festival. Wheoi anō hai tēnei hotoke kua puta mai ngā kura nui o te takiwā.

Koia ko ēnei. Ko Te Rōpū Manaaki, ko Te Rōpū Raukura, ko Te Aitanga a Tāne, ko Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata-Ngā kura kaupapa Māori o Te Puku, ko Te Kura o Te Koutu, ko Te Kāreti o Reporoa, ko Taupō-nui-a-Tia Nga Manawa Wera, ko Ngā Rotomoana me Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai.

Kua nanakia te roa rātau e whakangungu ana, taihoa te pae whakatutū puehu. He kaupapa kaha tautokona e One Foundation, Ngati Whakaue Endowment Trust, NZCT, Te Puni Kokiri me Rotorua Trust.

Ka tono pūtea a Te Arawa Pouako i te reo ki a tū ai tēnei kaupapa. E watea hoki nei te huarahi patu pūtea ki ngā kapa mā te ara moni ki Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment.

There will be little slacking this holiday weekend for Tuhourangi and Te Arawa secondary school kapa haka.

Rather they will be practising for their ahurei, their celebrations of whanaungatanga and manaakitanga. The Tūhourangi ahurei has attracted 10 rōpu and is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, at Te Pakira.

The preceding day, the iwi will mark the 137th anniversary of the eruption of Tarawera.

The following Friday, June 16, secondary schools from throughout Te Arawa will take part in Te Whakataetae Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua ō Te Arawa at the Rotorua Events Centre.

Tickets for the schools’ competition are always in hot demand and are available from Ticketmaster.

The ahurei is a celebration of our Tūhourangitanga, a chance to keep alive our classic waiata, haka and poi. This year it has been organised by Manuariki Tini Davis and it has been her job to get the words and rangi to the various groups.

I was in the rahui at Whakarewarewa one Saturday when a big group of locals came in and Taparoto Nicholson was showing them the various ngawha.

That’s because the poi for the ahurei is Tukuna which was composed by the late Mauriora Kingi. In it he describes and names ngawha in the Whakarewarewa valley.

The waiata tawhito is E Whiti E Te Ra, a waiata tangi that tells of the almost total destruction of Ngati Taoi during the Tarawera eruption. The tune is similar to the more widely performed Tera Te Auahi.

The waiata-a-ringa is Nau Mai Ra Kai Aku Rangatira, a collaborative effort between Rexina Morgan and Rangitihi Pene.

At Rexina’s request, Rangitihi composed the words first. Rexina then had the task of adding a tune and actions.

The waiata tira is Kia Mau Ki Te Aroha, and the haka Koia Ano.

The groups taking part are Apumoana Marae, Te Pakira, Te Papa Rere-a-Ratorua, Te Whanau Haira, Te Whanau Makiha, and Tuhourangi ki Otukawa in the competitive section. In the whakangahau section are Nga Ngarara o Hinepapa, Nga uri o Pohiri raua ko Kaihau, Te Whanau Ruha, and Tuhourangi mai i Tarawera.

Te Whakataetae Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Te Arawa has been running since 1999-2000.

Before that time secondary schools competed in various competitions around the country such as Manaariki, Waiariki Competition and the South Auckland Secondary Schools Māori Festival.

This year participating schools are Western Heights High (Te Rōpū Manaaki); Rotorua Girls High (Te Rōpū Raukura); Rotorua Boys High (Te Aitanga a Tāne); Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata - Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Puku; Te Kura o Te Koutu; Reporoa College; Taupōnui ā Tia College Ngā Manawa Wera; Rotorua Lakes High School; and Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai.

This regional kaupapa is an opportunity for students to strive for excellence in Māori Performing Arts and to develop them to step into senior teams.

All kapa have been training since April for this competition.

Te Arawa Pouako i te reo apply for funding to run the competition. This year the funders are One Foundation, Ngati Whakaue Education Endowment Trust, NZCT, Te Puni Kōkiri, and Rotorua Trust.

Kapa may also apply to Ngāti Whakaue Education Edowment to help cover campaign costs.







