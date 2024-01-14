Kaleb Ngatoa. Photo / Supplied

Rising motorsport star Kaleb Ngatoa will race fulltime in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand in 2024, Australasia’s top single-seater championship.

The competition is one of six global Formula Regional Championships targeted at young drivers with an eye on making it to Formula One or other high-level international motorsport championships.

Last year, the 22-year-old (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārang) contested six of the 15 Oceania races, securing a win and second-place finish to end his part-time campaign 14th (out of 19) in the standings.

He also debuted in one round of the Formula Regional Japanese Championship.

Kaleb with his dad Robbie Ngatoa and mum Tracey Toulmin. Photo / Tayler Burke

The 2024 championship will be the third time Ngatoa has competed in the Oceania series but the first time he has taken part in all rounds and in a full field.

“I enjoy all the tracks we’re racing and I’m really excited to get at it and race some of the best young drivers in the world,” Ngatoa said this week.

The first round of the championship starts in Taupō on Friday.