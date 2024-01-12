Ranger Tara Swan talks fondly of her time with Kahurangi, the only North Island kōkako in captivity until her death last year. Tara is wearing a korowai which was given especially to Pukaha. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ranger Tara Swan talks fondly of her time with Kahurangi, the only North Island kōkako in captivity until her death last year. Tara is wearing a korowai which was given especially to Pukaha. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a day of celebration and remembrance at Pukaha/Mt Bruce as staff and visitors gathered to pay tribute to one of its stars, Kahurangi.

The only North Island kōkako in captivity in the world, she was a much-loved resident of the wildlife reserve.

Kahurangi was the only North Island kōkako in captivity until her death late last year.

With her death late last year, the wildlife centre wanted to do a special farewell to the bird, part of the wattlebird family.

North Island kōkako are considered endangered, but their numbers have grown with successful pest control. However, South Island kōkako are thought to be on the brink of extinction.

The birds can live between 15 and 20 years.

Families visiting the centre on the day were encouraged to wear blue and participate in activities which included arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a ranger talk.

Tracy Kawana and Nadia McRae, part of the education team at Pukaha, helped run the arts and crafts part of the day to farewell Kahurangi.

Senior conservation ranger Tara Swan spoke about her time with Kahurangi.

The 18-year-old kōkako was hatched in January 2005 and was part of a clutch of three.

Tara says usually the birds would lay two eggs, so a third chick was usually the smallest and weakest.

In Kahurangi’s case, rangers monitoring the nest decided to help her out and she was taken to Hamilton Zoo where she was hand-raised.

At 8 months old she was brought to Pukaha and lived in one of the aviaries.

Initially, the centre had planned to pair her up with one of the male birds in the hope of releasing her into the wild.

“The first male we wanted to introduce her to, she wanted absolutely nothing to do with it. She chased him into the corner and made him stay there.”

Other attempts were made, but again, Kahurangi wanted no part of it and staff realised she was not a suitable candidate for release.

Tara says Kahurangi didn’t have the normal kōkako call like others.

“She used to just sit around and say ‘kōkako’.”

She would also wolf whistle, which entertained many visitors who would come to Pukaha to see the kiwi but would leave talking about the kōkako, Tara said.

General manager Emily Court says there is still a wild population of kōkako in the reserve which can be seen by visitors from time to time when walking the loop track, especially early in the morning.

“A special display and informative signage will be installed over coming months also to tell Kahurangi’s story.

“Kahurangi was certainly a great advocate for conservation and she will be dearly missed.”

Emily says the wildlife centre will continue to work hard to share important environmental messages with visitors, both young and old.

“The education programmes delivered at our new Te Wānanga Taiao are also an integral tool for us to reach many more young people than ever.

“The demand for usage is already impressive and we are confident that this will continue.”







