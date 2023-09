Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Akaaka Rikoriko

Ka titongia e Te Rangikaiata tana waiata aroha he whakanui ite huringa tau e rua tekau mātahite rahi o tana pōtiki. Ko Te Akaaka rikoriko itae ki a ia nōnā e noho puku ana, e ngangahū kau ana te akaaka he ahakoa e noho tōpū ana ite nehenehe. Koia tē neite ingoingo o te pou tito haiwhakarite ite tamāhine nei kite akaaka rikoriko, kia pakari aite tupu, kia rangatira aite tupu e ora aite kakano iruia mai i Rangiātea.

Wāhanga

Hewaiata aroha, hewaiata oriori nā TeRangikaiata. Mai i Rangiātea, he kākano Nāna itō maira kite ao tūroa.

He waiata aroha, He waiata Oriori” Nā Te Rangikaiata

Akaaka rikoriko e tupu ake ana Tangi ana te rangiāniwaniwa Hurahia te ara Kia piki, kia eke, kia pihitīkoke Tiketike ana kite marama Akaaka rikoriko e tupu ake ana Tangi ana te rangia¯niwaniwa Horahia tōmana Ite ao, ite pō,te awatea me te oho Ikeike ana ki ngā tūpuna Akaaka rikoriko e tupu ake ana Tangi ana te rangia¯niwaniwa Tiketike ana ki ngā tūpuna Akaaka rikoriko Akaaka rikoriko Akaaka rikoriko e tupu ake ana.

Ko te manu tito waiata

Ko Te Rangikaiata. Itakea maite tikanga o tona ingoa ite aowairua, nōnā e moehewa ana ite kura tuarua. E horomia ana te pō ite awatea. Hewhakakapinga kōrero āna: Karitai ika, ika kaikā,tu¯ iki,tū iki, hiku tū!”

English Translation

The following Waiata Aroha/ Waiata Oriori was composed in 2008 at the request of an aunty for her daughter’s 21st.

The Akaaka rikoriko (glistening vine) was an image that appeared in the composer’s mind.

One vine that glistened so bright, that it stood out from the multitudes in the forest.

This song beckons the glistening vine to grow tall and to soar toward its dreams, and to remember that it began as a simple seed sown in Rangiātea.

Category Waiata aroha and waiata Oriori have tunes similar to waiata tangi and are sung without set actions.

Ancient Homeland of Rangiatea, Taputapuatea Marae, the islands of French Polynesia.

“He waiata Aroha, He waiata Oriori” Nā Te Rangikaiata

Lest you forget that you are indeed a seed sown in Rangiātea, brought here to the world of light.

Oh, glistening vine, how you have grown. Even the mighty rainbow acknowledges you. Take your time and uncover your path. Grow strong, grow proud, grow taller than the rest. Grow to the heights of the moon. Oh, shimmering vine, how you have indeed grown. Even the lofty rainbow is in awe.

Spread your prestige across the land. In the light of day, and in the dark of night, you are boundless.

Attain the farthest reaches, that of your ancestors Oh, shining vine, howgrown you have become. The noble rainbow sheds tears in your honour Dream far beyond your ancestors Glistening vine Shimmering vine Shining vine! Oh, how you grow still! Briefkōrero from Composer Te Rangikaiata is a name that derives itself from a vivid dream that the composer had whilst still in high school.

The dream was of the night sky being devoured by the morning light.

Composers note: ”Karitai ika, ika kaikā, tūiki, tūiki, hiku tū!” — TeRangikaiata