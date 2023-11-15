Home isn’t four walls and a ceiling, it’s a feeling, and Home for me is on a stage.

See below for English translation

Ko Home nā Luke Whaanga

Kai te whakarewangia a Luke Whaanga i tana kōpae waiata tuatahi inākuanei. Ko ‘Home’ te ingoa o tana kura nui.

Taihoa e kitea ana te reo pāorooro me te reo korokī o tēnei Kākātarahae. Nā tana tapahanga ā whatumanawa kua huri ngā whakaaro me tana titiro ki te ao e nōhia nei e ia, hai tāna, ' Ko te timatatanga noa tēnei, e whai manawa taki ana taku whatumanawa, ka kaha hoki ahau ki te waiata, kua nanakia te wā ki te whakaputanga o taku kōpae waiata, ā, kua tae te wā.

He kohinga waiata, he kōpae waiata kua mokoa ki taku ingoa, e hoa mā ka nui te ora o taku wairua’. Hai tāna.

Ko te uho o tana kōpae waiata ko tana hokinga ki te ātamira hai manu tīoriori. ' Ko te tikanga o Home nei, he mea atu i ngā pātū e whā o te kāinga, he mea atu i te tuanui o te whare, ki a hau ko te ātāmira waiata, koina a Home’.

He pou waiata motuhake a Luke ināianei, nā reira ka kaha kē te toro atu o ōna paihau ki ngā paiaka huhua o te ao waiata. E tika ana kāore he wāhi i tua atu o Reggae Roots hai wāhi hāneanea mōku, engari ka nui taku hiahia kia tirohia ngā tauwharenga huhua o te ao waiata. Mā te ngana e mātai ai te hinengaro me te whatumanawa.

Luke Whaanga.

Ko Funkedified te aronga matua o tēnei kōpae waiata.

Ko te tikanga matua kia whakarewa ai ngā waiata onamata kia horahia ki te aroaro o te ao hou.’ ' Kua kore te wairua onamata i roto i ngā waiata o nāianei, nā reira taku hiahia kia hoki atu tātou ki taua āhuatanga, ko te wairua haikoa, ko te wairua aweawe hoki, tāpiringia te kopikopi ki ngā hope, ka puehu mai muri, ka kino te haere, nā reira ka hāneanea ai ngā whakaaro ka puta, ka rere ki ngā rangitūhāhā koia a funkedified’.

He reo kaha nōna, he kanohi kitea, he tangata kawe i ngā waiata rongonui pēnei me te Souljah Feeling me Irie Music.

I whai wāhi hoki ia i Tomorrow People me NZ Idol.Ko Ūkaipō tana waiata hou, kua piki te nama o te hunga tikiake i tana waiata i Spotify tata ki te rua miriona o ngā tangata.I whakahoungia te waiata nei hai tautoko i te haerenga toa o te rōpū takaro rīki ara i te rōpū Warriors.

Kua tāpiringia tēnei waiata rongonui ki te kohinga waiata o tana kōpae waiata hou.

Hai te tuangāhuru o Noema whakarewa ai tana kōpae waiata ki ngā papa waiata huhua matihiko katoa. Tiakina tēnei hononga: https://found.ee/Home-LW

Ko te kōpae waiata tuatahi tēnei. He whakamihi hoki nāna ki tana pahi rikiriki me āna hoa tautoko katoa. Me i kore kotou kua maroke kau te kohekohe o te korokoro ki te waikōrārī.Kua kore hoki pea tēnei kōpae waiata a Home. Tēnā kotou katoa hai aku rangatira.

Anei āna waiata

■ Ūkaipō – He waiata harikoa e naumai ana ki te iwi ki a hoki mai ki te kāinga.

■ Human Eyes – He awhina, he kauawhiawhi i te hunga noho taumaha rukiruki ana e noho wairua kore ana. Mā te whakarongo waiata e ohooho ai te kaha o te wairua tangata.

■ Funkedified – Ko te hokinga mai o te wairua harikoa o te wairua korikori o te ao waiata onamata

■ Crazy Love – Mā waka ātea koe e puare ai tō hinengaro ki ngā painga huhua o te ao tukupū. E pai ana te puoro e pai hoki te wairua.

■ Rize up – Mā te whakapiki o te ihirangaranga wairua e kaha ai te aroha nui o te tangata e kaha ai te aiotanga, wheoi anō he mauri ora.

■ Together – I pā mai ngā taumahatanga nui o te māuiui urutā ki runga ki a tātou katoa. He waiata aroha tēnei, he waiata whakakotahi i a tātou. E mea ana te pepeha, whiria te kaha, tuamakatia e motu honoa. ■ Miracles – He waiata whakamihi ki ngā mirikara huhua o te ao o te pō hoki. Koi anō ko tātou hoki, he mirikara e hoa mā.

■ Ūkaipō – (Warrior’s version) – Nau mai hoki mā e tāne mā. 2023 – ko kotou ā runga e te kapa toa. Wehi nā ē!

English Translation

Luke Whaanga releases his first studio album “Home” which showcases his range and powerhouse voice.

Luke’s recent heart surgery has led to new reflections, including “that this is only the beginning. As long as my hearts got a beat – so will I.”

He also adds that this album has been a long time coming and it’s finally here. A whole album with my name on it and it feels so good” says Luke.

Luke’s first album “Home” represents his return to the stage after a five-year break.

“Home isn’t four walls and a ceiling, it’s a feeling, and Home for me is on a stage,” says Luke.

Now an independent artist Luke is looking to spread his wings and explore different types of music. “Reggae roots will always be my happy place, but I want to see what else I can do.

“I just want to give it a go. I’ll never know if I don’t try.”

Luke Whaanga.

“Funkedified” is the focus track for this Album. The song is intended to bring back some old school.

“They don’t make songs like they used to, so I wanted to bring back some funk and soul and put a little jiggle to your wiggle. This song gets you to release your mind and get funkedified” adds Luke.

Luke is well known for his powerhouse vocals and kiwi classics such as Souljah Feeling and Irie Music and his time in Tomorrow People and NZ Idol. His more recent release success was Ūkaipō/Home, which is nearly at two million streams on Spotify and additionally, an adapted version for this year’s Warriors legendary season which is also included on this Album.

Release date is the 10th of November 2023 on all DRM digital platforms.

Pre-save link https://found.ee/Home-LW

This is the first of many more albums to come. Luke is thankful for the support of his little team and his loyal fans. It is thanks to them he can share Home with you all. “More Jah” Here is a list of the New Album - Home

■ 1. Ūkaipō / Home - An Aotearoa anthem, a call to come home. “Hoki mai ki te Ukaipo.”

■ 2. Human Eyes - This song is for all who are struggling and in need of spiritual help. When you hear this waiata just know that there are people here to tautoko you. Music could be the healer and I want people who are struggling during dark times to know that they are not alone.

■ 3. Funkedified - is about bringing back some old school funk and soul. They don’t make songs like they used to so this waiata gets you to release your mind, put a little jiggle in your wiggle and get Funkedified.

■ 4. Crazy Love - Takes you on a ride on a rocket ship that frees your mind in a universe surrounded by feel good music. When the music is good you can feel good enough everywhere.

■ 5. Rize Up - Is about invigorating your inner vibrations to bring more love, more peace and more jah.

■ 6. Together - created to bring more joy, more connection, and more love through music - our universal language. After a few years of being separated by a pandemic, divided by our beliefs, this is a message of hope and unity. It’s a gentle reminder that - together - we are stronger.

■ 7. Miracles - This song appreciates the miracles around us every day. In each moment we are given an opportunity to see every day as more than what we see on the surface level. We are miracles in our own right, along with the experience of life. To see everything as a miracle makes you appreciate everything, and to see everything in its miraculous nature is to experience miracles in the most unsuspecting ways. We are all miracles.

■ 8. Ūkaipō (Warrior’s version) - Welcome home boys. 2023 - What a year. UP THE WAHS!!!!







