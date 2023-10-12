Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Tukua te haka a Tanerore

Karanga wahine ngākau whiwhita mō te whare tapere, karanga a Tiana Hunter, te piki tūranga ki te kura tuarua o ngā kōhine.

Ki a ia te ahi hahana e tutuki tika ai ngā hiahia o te tangata. Nā tēnei whakaaro pakeke kua eke nei tēnei kōhine ki te taumata whakaari mō te Rotorua Young Achievers.

Nō Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Manuhiri me Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa a Tiana. He akona ia nō te whare tapere kua niho roa ki ngā wānanga waiata me te kanikani.

Nā tēnei tūāpapa whakahirahira kua tae ia ki ngā kaupapa rangatira pēnei me te tūranga matua mō te whakaari, In The Heights me te whakaari, Legally Blonde, The Musical.

‘Nōku e itiiti ai tēnei hiahia kia tū whakaari ai, he ahakoa kai te ātāmira ahau inaianei e whakaari ana, e tūwehiwehi tonu ana taku ngākau.

Atu i te whakaari kai te kura whakapakari hoki i taku reo waiata ōpērā, kai kōnā tētehi mahi nui. Ko te ako tikanga, ko te ako ritenga mō te waiata tika, mō te waiata kaha, ka oti he kaupapa kai moni tēnei wānanga. Engari kua waimarie ahau i taku karahipi’. Hai tāna.

On set of the musical, Legally Blonde held earlier 2023.

Kai te kaha hoki a Tiana kia puta ai ia ki ngā tīata huhua o Rotorua. Kua uru hoki ia ki te kaupapa Rotorua Accelerando kua rua tau ia ki reira. Nā tōna kaha kua makere iho ki runga ki ōna pokowhiwhi ngā taonga whakanui i tana reo waiata me tana kaha kia tū ai hai pou kanikani rangatira.

Nō te tau, e rua mano, e rua tekau mā toru ka waiata a Tiana ki te pā o Rotowhio mō te kaupapa Ōpērā ki te pā, nā tēnei ka whakawhiwhia e ia ki te karahipi whakakaha i tana reo waiata. Wheoi anō kai te kaha kōrerongia tonungia āna tū mō ngā kaupapa tīata rahi o te kāinga pēnei me te Shela Winn Shakespeare, Big Sing me Upper North Island Cadenza.

Winner of the Korimako Senior English Competition Prepared Speech at regionals held in Taupo 2023.

He ahakoa kai te maunga teitei ia e tū ana nōna e taipakeke ana ko āna moemoeā kai te puku o Te Mangoroa, e titiro atu ana tōna whatumanawa ki te ātāmira o Broadway rānei ki London’s West End me ngā whare ōpērā o Ītāri me Tiamana.

E waimarie nei au i te tini me te huhua o ngā pou tautoko, nā reira aku kupu whakamihi ki ngā rangatira katoa. Ko tōku matua wahine te haeoratū o te whare. Taku toka tū ākinga ngaru tuatea o te moana. Nō mai, nō mai tōna whakapono ki aku moemoeā'.

Kai te huarahi o te mātauranga a Tiana e anga noa tōna ihu ki te whare wānanga o Waikato rānei ki a NASDA, engari ko tētehi anō o āna mahi he kawe nānā i te mauri o tēnei whare ki ngā taipitopito katoa o te whenua. Ko tōna hiahia kia hoki mai kia tū ai hai Pouako mō te whare nui o Rēhia. Rokohanga ana ngā kōrero āpiti mō Tiana me etehi atu o ngā whetū pīataata o Rotorua ki PAK’nSave e ngangahū kau ana.

English Translation

When it comes to passion and commitment to performance, Rotorua Girls’ High School’s deputy head girl Tiana Hunter, has it in droves.

And it is this dedication that has earned the 18-year-old her spot in this year’s Rotorua Young Achievers Awards for leadership in the performing arts.

Tiana (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairoa) has taken singing lessons and dance classes since she was younger.

This foundation paved the way for more significant achievements, such as lead roles in high school productions, notably In The Heights and Legally Blonde, The Musical.

Performing at the Rotorua Night Market.

“I’ve always wanted to perform in stage shows since I was young, so to be a part of them now is an unreal experience that I’m forever grateful for.

“I’ve also been doing classical operatic training and developing vocally. It has required a lot of training, learning new techniques and developing my own sound. While vocal lessons can be very expensive, I’ve been lucky enough to be gifted scholarship money to help cover the costs,” she says.

Tiana has been an active participant in theatre across Rotorua, including being part of the Rotorua Accelerando Programme from 2021 to 2023, receiving awards ranging from Most Promising Singer to Top Performer.

The multifaceted performer has also graced the stage for Opera in the Pa 2023, where she was awarded a scholarship for her vocal studies. Her performances at 8 Scott Ave and engagements in competitions like the Sheila Winn Shakespeare, Big Sing, and Upper North Island Cadenza further accentuate her versatility.

Rotorua Girls' High School's deputy head girl Tiana Hunter with mum Moana Hunter, holding a photo of her dearly loved husband and father, the Legendary Darcy Hunter.

While she’s already reached significant heights for a teenager, Tiana dreams of performing on renowned stages like Broadway or London’s West End, and in Italian and German opera houses. But behind her aspirations is a rock-solid support system.

“There have been many people who’ve helped me along this journey who I’m the most grateful to. But above all is my mother. She’s my rock and has always supported me to pursue my passions. She’s my why and inspiration,” says Tiana.

As she eyes further education in the arts at the University of Waikato, NASDA or WINTEC, Tiana is also keen on sharing her passion in the future. She expresses a desire to contribute to her community as a teacher of the performing arts.

For those keen to learn more about Tiana’s and other award recipients’ achievements, PAK’nSAVE Rotorua is displaying photos and detailed biographies.



