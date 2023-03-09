Job opportunities are now open for a large number of roles.

Job opportunities are now open for a large number of roles.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Kai te pae tata te whakatūwheratanga o te whare hou o Wai Ariki Hot Springs. He whakapāohotanga nā te iwi o Ngāti Whakaue ki a kotou e rapu mahi ana, nau mai, piki mai, tahuri mai.

Me he tangata hiahia ki te piri mai ki tēnei waka whakahirahira, mēnā he tangata mirimiri koe, he tangata tiaki whare, he manuao, kia wawe koe te whakapā mai ki ngā rangatira whakahaere o tēnei whare. Kai te taha moana a Wai Ariki e tū ana. He pākihi hou nā te rōpū o Pukeroa Oruawhata ( Ngāti Whakaue) engari ka whakahaerengia e Belgravia Leisure.

Kai pōhēhētia he whare kaukau anake. Ehara! He whare hauora e whakaihiihi ai te tīnana me te hinengaro o te tangata. Ka ara ake pea te pātai ka pēwhea nā e tutuki ai ēnei whāinga? He mea ngāwari noa. Mā te ahurea o te mana whenua, mā ngā pūrākau o te mana whenua, mā te manaakitanga engari anō hoki mā tātau mā te Māori tonu tēnei kaupapa e tika ai.

Wai Ariki Spa i te awatea.

Hai tā te Rangatira Whakahaere o Ariki ko Rania Sears, ko ngā tūnga e wātea ana, he mahi nui whakaharahara, he tūnga ihi, engari e pūare ana ki te tangata e hiahia ana ki a noho mai ki te hau kāinga me te momo o tēnei huinga tangata.

“E titiro whānui nei tātau ki ngā tangata me te momo o te mahi. Ina ka whakatata mai tētehi tangata me āna pūkenga he mea pai rawa atu tēnā ki a mātau ko te mea nui ka whakaranungia te mauri o tēnei tangata ki te ahurea o te mana whenua kia tino eke ai te kaupapa harikoa ki a ea ai ngā moemoeā o te manuwhiri.

“E tere nei taku ngākau i ēnei tūnga mahi kai te aroaro o te tangata kauaka mā Ngāti Whakaue anake engari te hāpori whānui tonu me te hunga ka hūnuku mai ki Rotorua mahi ai’. Ko te hunga ka kuhu mai ki tēnei waka whakairo o tātau kāore e kore ka anipā te manawa engari ki a āta noho nei rātau ka āta warea ratau ki te aroha tōhukihuki o te iwi, kātahi ka pōhutu kau te mohiohio kua tika te hono mai ki te whare o Wai Ariki”.

Nō reira e ngā mana, e ngā reo, nau mai, haere mai, whakatata mai ki te whānau.

— Na Raimona Inia i whakamaori

English Translation

As Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa in Rotorua nears completion, job opportunities are now open for a large number of roles covering everything from experienced spa therapists, through to manuhiri (guest) experience kaimahi (staff), building attendant, lifeguards and more.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Rotorua, Wai Ariki is Aotearoa New Zealand’s newest wellness and spa experience and is set to open in mid-2023.

Wai Ariki is developed and owned by Pukeroa Oruawhata Group (Ngāti Whakaue) and will be managed by Belgravia Leisure.

The spa’s authentic wellness and spa experience combines the region’s healing geothermal waters with the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue culture, healing practices and manaakitanga (caring hospitality).Wai Ariki Genera Manager, Rania Sears (Ngāti Whakaue) says the roles offer a unique opportunity to join a world-class team, drawing on the legacy of the local iwi to bring the authentic wellness and spa experience to life.

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa.

“We are looking for a range of different people and roles, including spa therapists who will combine their own experience with our culture, traditional wellness practices and manaakitanga (hospitality), to take manuhiri on a unique healing and relaxation journey.

“I’m extremely excited about these opportunities for both Ngāti Whakaue whānau, other members of our local community, and those looking to relocate to Rotorua to apply for these exciting positions,” says Ms Sears.

“These people will be part of something extremely special, coming on board at the beginning of the Wai Ariki journey and part of a team that will seamlessly bring together the healing qualities of geothermal waters, authentic culture and traditions, and of course exceptional and authentic spa and wellness experiences.

“Nau mai haere mai, come and join the whānau!”