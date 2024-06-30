A haka by Japanese tamariki for the Māori All Blacks has racked up more than 600,000 views on social media.

A haka by Japanese tamariki for the Māori All Blacks has racked up more than 600,000 views on social media and warmed the hearts of hundreds who have left comments, thrilled by their “freaking awesome” effort.

“I’m Māori and this is awesome !! Almost makes me emotional.”

The haka intended as a “heartfelt welcome” to Japan was performed by local children at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Kashiwanoha on Wednesday evening (local time) and posted to the All Blacks’ TikTok account in the lead-up to the first of two games between the Māori and Japan XV in Tokyo across Matariki.

“Made me pukana through the screen and following the little leader’s call! 💯❤️Well done boys!”