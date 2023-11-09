Jackson Owens.

Jackson Owens has secured his place as one of the most exciting Aotearoa soul and R&B talents with the release of his Now Forever EP and latest single, Keep Calling.

For Owens, (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) this EP is deeply personal.

“It’s a collection of tracks from the heart. Real and honest – these are love songs that I think people will relate to,” said Owens.

A collaboration with NZ rapper Kings, Keep Calling is a soulful tribute to a relationship you keep going back to.

“Sometimes when you take a step back from a relationship, that’s when you realise that it’s all you wanted all along. She’s what you wanted all along.”

The EP features recent single and heartfelt anthem, Now Forever, which had success in the Hot NZ Singles Chart, the Shazam Chart, and remains in the Radioscope NZ Airplay Chart Top 10, 16 weeks after release.

Keep Calling and Now Forever join brand new tracks Signs, co-written by R&B artist Mikey Dam, Away From Me, and I Want You. Other collaborators include Rory Noble and Owens’ brother, Chauncey Owens.

Hailing from Tūrangi, Owens began his musical journey at the age of 10. He was raised in a family with a deep love of soul music, and he was heavily influenced by the sounds and styles of artists like Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Amy Winehouse, and Stevie Wonder.

Jackson Owens' Now Forever EP and latest single, Keep Calling are released today.

This love of soul has played a significant role in shaping Owens’ music today, especially the ‘Now Forever’ EP.

“My music is a reflection of who I am. The depth of what it takes to target raw emotion and heal from that through music, that’s where I want to be in all areas of music,” Owens said.

The Now Forever EP follows the success of Owens’ debut EP For The Better which landed him an Aotearoa Music Award nomination. In his early career, Jackson Owens has over 20 million Spotify streams, 250,000 monthly listeners, an award nomination, chart-topping success, and nationwide tours under his belt.

Deeply tied to his whānau (family) and whenua (land), Owens’ roots are central to his music and career. Now in the process of raising his own family, Owens embraces the responsibilities of fatherhood alongside his pursuit of music.

The EP release follows the recent announcement that Owens will be joining the One Love Festival lineup in January. Owens said that more summer shows are yet to be announced.