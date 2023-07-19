Iwi rejects scientist’s claims about plastic pollution in Lake Rotorua

Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Te Papa Ahurewa manager, Haimona Te Nahu. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Te Arawa Lakes Trust is unhappy with a scientist from Waikato University who tested water from Lake Rotorua and told media it contained a significant amount of plastic.

Haimona Te Nahu, manager of Te Papa Ahurewa at Te Arawa Lakes Trust, emphasises the significance of effective communication and collaboration with the trust over research in Te Arawa Lakes.

He highlights the importance of establishing liaison with the trust due to the regulations for researching and managing all 14 lakes under the responsibility of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

“If you come and have a look at Lake Rotorua, you will see that it appears to be clean and although this person said that plastic is the problem in Lake Rotorua, it is also waste from people that is a huge part of the problem.”

“Mehemea ka haramai koe ki te titiro ki tēnei roto, he mā tana āhua. Heoi anō ko te kirihau tētehi raru, ko ngā para tangata tētehi raru anō.”

Te Nahu says plastic pollution is a global issue, representing one of the most significant forms of pollution.

He says it is primarily caused by the lack of awareness and education among individuals and the key to addressing this problem lies in comprehending the detrimental effects it has on nature and taking decisive action to reduce plastic usage entirely.

“We have numerous rivers that flow into this lake, which could potentially be the source of plastic pollution. However, it would have been preferable if he had consulted with us and respected our rules and regulations of testing that we have established, especially since we are still unaware of the details and extent of his research.

“Nā te nui o ngā awa e tae atu ana ki Rotorua, kei te whāngaia i tēnei roto ki ngā paitini maha. Heoi anō mehemea i tika te whai o tēnei tāngata a Deniz i te tūkanga kua whakaritea ē mātou, kā mōhio mātou ki te hōhonutanga o āna rangahau i roto o Rotorua.

“This person didn’t speak with us about researching and testing the lakes, he has taken to the media about his findings and yet we haven’t even seen any of the information or data that he found.

“He māharahara ki te tangata nei, nāna tēnei whakaputanga karere ki te ao, ā, kāore ia i tono kia mātou ngā roto o Te Arawa, kia ruku ia ki te moana nei, ki te whaiwhai i ēnei mātauranga, kāore mātou i riro i ēnei whakakitenga ōna, kāore tonu mātou kua riro i ngā mātauranga, nāna i hopu.

“This is a huge problem for us. People like this, who think they can just dive into our waters without permission or without consulting us in any way is unacceptable.

“He raru nui tēnei mo mātou o Te Arawa, ki ēnei momo tangata. He whakaaro ka tāea e rātou te ruku kia mātou wai, ā mātou roto me te kore pātai, me te kore whai i ngā tukanga kua whakaritea e mātou.”