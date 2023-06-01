Māori voters who want to switch electoral rolls before the election will can do so from today until July 13. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Iwi leaders have joined the call for Māori to register to vote and those who have registered to jump to the Māori electoral roll.

Iwi Chairs member Te Huia Bill Hamilton says the option is a chance to clear up persistent confusion around the rolls and help people understand the choice of roll. It is about who you want to choose as your electorate representative, while the party vote determines who forms the next Government, Hamilton said.

People with Māori whakapapa have until July 13 to switch between the general and Māori rolls. Maori also have until that date to register to vote if they are not on the electoral roll.

Te Huia Bill Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

“It doesn’t really matter which roll we’re on but it does matter that we vote because most elections are won by a one or a two per cent margin, and when you think Maori make up 14 to 15 to 16 per cent of the population, we’ve got that influence if we whakakotahi, if we work together,” he says.

Since March 31, 24,364 voters of Māori descent have changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details.

9501 people have changed roll types – 5102 from the general roll to the Māori roll, and 4399 from the Māori roll to the general roll.

There have been 1121 new enrolments on the Māori roll and 736 new enrolments on the general roll.

Another 13,006 people haven’t changed rolls but have taken the opportunity to update their details on the electoral roll, for example, their address.



