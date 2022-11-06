IronMāori founder named as Te Pāti Māori candidate

IronMāori founder and CEO Heather Te Au-Skipworth will stand for Te Pāti Māori in Ikaroa-Rawhiti.

IronMāori founder and CEO Heather Te Au-Skipworth has been named Te Pāti Māori candidate for Ikaroa-Rawhiti and will likely go head-to-head with minister Meka Whaitiri.

Following a massively successful IronMāori event where more than 3000 people gathered in Napier last weekend, Te Pāti Māori President John Tamihere announced Te Au-Skipworth was selected unopposed to stand in the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate in next year’s General Election.

Te Au-Skipworth is the founder of the IronMāori event that has taken Aotearoa by storm, with thousands of whānau - Māori and Non-Māori - registering and making transformational life changes as a result. Today, she took her announcement back to where it all began for her.

“I am proud to represent Te Pāti Māori and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti again in the upcoming 2023 election,” Te Au-Skipworth said.

“Being able to announce this news at IronMāori is so special to me. Through this kaupapa, we have been able to positively impact the lives of thousands of whānau and I can’t wait to take that same energy into Parliament.”

Māori Party President John Tamihere. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tamihere said the party was thrilled that Te Au-Skipworth had put her hand up again.

“Te Pāti Māori is thrilled to have Heather join the formidable force of the movement alongside Rawiri and Debbie. The manner and intention with which Heather has built and expanded the IronMāori kaupapa is testament to her work ethic, her commitment and ultimately her vision for our people.

“Heather was selected unopposed, so she clearly has the support of her rohe and her whānau. She already has a campaign under her belt, so she is battle-hardened and ready and it is pleasing to see the courage of people like Heather continuing to back themselves, which highlights her commitment to the unapologetic movement of the party,” Tamihere said.

Te-Au Skipworth continued: “I remain committed to leading positive change, and I am ready to win the seat. I am a realist and know it won’t be easy, but I am going to work hard and give it my best shot! I’ve done one campaign already, so I know what to expect. I will work harder and engage with as many whānau as I can, to listen and hear from them what matters most to and hear from them what matters most to them, rather than what is the matter with them”

3000 whānau gathered for IronMāori in Napier

The turnout in Napier - after Covid presented many challenges for events over the last two years - was the largest in IronMāori’s history and a testament to Te Au-Skipworth and her husband Wayne’s commitment to Māori whānau.

Last night, Te Au-Skipworth reflected on the turnout.

“Up in the tower, as we were going live, I said a few words to the whānau watching our FaceBook page and I got quite emotional and had to cut my korero short, because reality had hit that we actually made it,” she said.

“Next year is our 15-year anniversary of IronMāori, so let’s make this another amazing memory.”